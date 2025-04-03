Advertisement
Why You Should Reconsider Post-Workout Cold Plunges (& When To Use Them Instead)
Cold plunges and saunas have gained major traction in the wellness world, with celebrities and athletes alike swearing by their benefits. But when it comes to post-workout recovery, one crucial mistake could be slowing your progress—jumping into an ice bath immediately after resistance training.
According to Jamie Seeman, M.D., board-certified OB/GYN and member of the mindbodygreen scientific advisory board, it’s a move that could blunt muscle gains and stall your fitness goals.
Avoid cold plunges after strength training
While cold exposure has well-documented benefits1, such as reducing inflammation and enhancing mental resilience, timing is everything—especially when it comes to building muscle. Seeman explains that cold plunging too soon after a workout can blunt muscle protein synthesis, which is the process your body uses to repair and grow muscle fibers after resistance training.
When you lift weights, your muscles experience microtears, triggering an inflammatory response that signals your body to rebuild stronger. Jumping into an ice bath too soon can shut down this natural inflammation process, ultimately slowing your muscle growth and adaptation.
Experts like exercise physiologist Stacy Sims, Ph.D., echo this sentiment. Sims emphasizes that post-workout inflammation is not something to be avoided—in fact, it’s a necessary step in the muscle repair and adaptation process.
She recommends waiting several hours before considering cold exposure if your goal is strength and hypertrophy.
What about other types of exercise?
Cold plunges may still be beneficial for other types of workouts, such as endurance training, where the goal is often to reduce inflammation and enhance recovery speed. According to neuroscientist Andrew Huberman, Ph.D., cold exposure can be a powerful tool to reduce soreness and improve circulation—but again, the timing matters.
Huberman suggests that if your goal is to enhance recovery and mental focus, cold exposure can be done later in the day, separate from strength training sessions. His general guideline? Cold exposure should feel uncomfortably cold, but safe enough to stay in for a few minutes, with a total of 11 minutes per week spread across sessions.
Why sauna is a better post-workout choice
If you’re looking for the ideal post-lifting routine, Seeman recommends hitting the sauna instead of the ice bath. Sauna sessions post-workout have been shown to:
- Enhance cardiovascular benefits: Sauna use mimics the effects of moderate-intensity exercise, increasing heart rate and circulation.
- Support muscle growth: The heat stress stimulates growth hormone production, which aids in muscle repair.
- Improve heat tolerance: Regular sauna use can help with thermoregulation, which is especially beneficial for female athletes, as women experience different heat-loss responses across their menstrual cycle.
- Boost recovery: The increased blood flow helps deliver oxygen and nutrients to muscles, speeding up the recovery process.
Seeman personally incorporates sauna sessions post-workout, cranking the temperature up to around 150–160°F for 30–45 minutes to maximize benefits. She notes that both dry and steam saunas provide unique benefits but warns that more isn’t always better—listening to your body is key.
Incorporating sauna & cold plunges into your routine
Instead of hopping into an ice bath right after lifting, here’s how to structure your hot and cold therapy for optimal performance and recovery:
- Post-workout: Use the sauna to promote muscle recovery and cardiovascular benefits.
- Later in the day (or on rest days): Try a cold plunge to reduce inflammation, improve mental focus, and support overall metabolic health.
- Cold before a workout: Some research suggests that brief cold exposure before a workout can boost alertness and energy levels without negatively impacting performance.
The takeaway
Cold plunging has undeniable benefits, but if your goal is muscle growth and strength, timing matters. Avoid cold exposure immediately after resistance training, and instead, opt for a sauna session to maximize gains and recovery. When used correctly, both hot and cold therapies can complement your training routine and elevate your overall health and performance.