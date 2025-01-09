Skip to Content
Motivation

How To Create A Solid Strength Training Workout In Just 4 Simple Steps

Abby Moore
January 09, 2025
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Working out at home can be a bit stifling—especially if you're limited on space and equipment—so it’s no surprise that more involved exercises, like weight lifting, might not always make the cut. But as people look for ways to shake up their fitness routine or challenge themselves with something new, strength training is a great place to start.

"If it's been a minute since you've been to the gym, figuring out where to begin again might feel daunting," personal trainer Kristie Larson writes on her Instagram. To help you ease into the process, she shares a four-step starter kit to take the guesswork out of strength training

4 steps to a solid strength training workout: 

1.

Pull 

Image by mbg Creative

Start with some sort of pull (think rows, pullups, rear shoulder fly, or biceps curl). 

2.

Hinge

Image by mbg Creative

After you complete your pulls, move on to hinges. This can include deadlifts, kettlebell swings, hip thrusts, and good mornings

3.

Squat

Squats are a pretty standard move, but if you want to add variation to your glute exercise, Larson recommends front squats (squatting with the barbell in front of your chest) or back squats (squatting with the barbell behind your shoulders), split squats, or sumo squats

4.

Press

Image by mbg Creative

Last but not least, add in a press. Think strict presses (aka shoulder presses), chest presses, pushups, and military presses, Larson suggests. 

How to do it

To actually put it into practice, choose one exercise from each of the four categories. Complete 5, 10, or 15 reps (whatever feels comfortable for you), then move on to the next exercise. Continue this pattern until you've worked through all four exercises. 

You can take a break after each exercise, or you can "superset them if ya like," Larson writes. (Superset just means you do two or more exercises back to back, without taking a break in between.)

The biggest piece of advice, though, is to keep it simple and go slowly. According to Larson, you should only be extending 60 to 70% effort for the first couple of weeks.

"Gains like a long, slow courtship," she writes. "Try to rush it, and progress will run in the other direction." Think like the tortoise: slow and steady. 

Strengthen 360 Degrees Of Your Core With Just One Single Dumbbell
Strengthen 360 Degrees Of Your Core With Just One Single Dumbbell

BB Arrington, CPT

Jennifer Dawson's Journey To Becoming A 4-Time US Pickleball National Champion
Jennifer Dawson's Journey To Becoming A 4-Time US Pickleball National Champion

Alexandra B. Engler

Yes, You Can Make A Vegan Pot Roast Your Family Will Love: Here's How
Yes, You Can Make A Vegan Pot Roast Your Family Will Love: Here's How

Eliza Sullivan

The Best Way To Keep Your Coffee Beans Fresh For A More Flavorful Brew
The Best Way To Keep Your Coffee Beans Fresh For A More Flavorful Brew

Eliza Sullivan

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)
Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

