Whether you're stuck at home, traveling, or heading outdoors for some fitness—resistance bands are a fantastic piece of workout equipment to elevate your bodyweight routine. The stretchy bands are great for building strength and muscle endurance all over your body—plus they're easy to use, and very versatile.

To put those resistance bands (and your body) to the test, try this workout from my signature Love Sweat Fitness 3:1 method. Each circuit features three strength exercises and one plyometric exercise—so you'll get a great strength and cardio workout, all rolled into one. Depending on how much time you have, either choose one of the circuits below, or do all three.