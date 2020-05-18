Gyms and workout studios are incredible places to get stronger, meet knowledgeable trainers, and even discover new types of fitness you love. But if you can't make it to that local class or gym session for any reason, there are countless ways to stay healthy and fit at home. Of course, it helps if you have the right gear on hand to support your goals.

To create a stellar fitness space in your own home, we've curated some of the best home workout equipment, for any budget.