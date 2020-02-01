Strength training involves using resistance (weights) to promote healthy muscle development. And not only does it make you stronger, but doing it just once a week can boost your metabolism and reduce the negative effects of sitting all day.

But what if you don't belong to a gym, or you want to take advantage of your at-home workout space?

There are plenty of movements that can be performed outside the gym with simple weights. So if you're curious about dipping your toes into strength training, here's an at-home workout to get you started, plus my favorite choices for equipment and some extra tips and tricks to help you along the way.