Courtney Ustrzycki is a nutrition, strength and confidence coach. She has her advanced certificate in sports and exercise nutrition, as well as a diploma in diet and weight loss management, both from Shaw Academy. Successfully coaching clients online since 2015, Courtney promotes a healthy lifestyle beyond just food and fitness.

As a woman who has a history of mental health issues and mild eating disorders, she has turned these weaknesses into strengths, and uses them to teach others how to thrive in their own journeys. Whether it’s through the barbell or nutrition, Courtney approaches her opportunities and challenges head-on and with purpose. She educates her athletes with science-backed research from formal education and certifications, workshops, and seminars from industry leaders, and from her own personal experiences.