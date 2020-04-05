Two Adjustments An Expert Recommends For Nailing At-Home Workouts

With gyms and studios closed around the world, we're all doing our best to get our workouts in at home. And while it's an adjustment, you can still have an effective and progress-aligned workout, as long as you’re focusing on your goals and what really matters.

You don’t need a full blown home gym set up, or even an entire line of dumbbells, to have an effective resistance training workout. Mainly, it’s important to remember what your goals are. Right now, your mind is the best piece of equipment you have, because that's where your discipline, focus, attention to mind-muscle connection, and attitude come from.

And of course, it’s always important to remember to have fun during your sessions. Sometimes it's more about doing what feels good at that time, while keeping goals in mind to continue feeling successful in your workouts. Here's my "equation" for a great workout, no matter where you are.