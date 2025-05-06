Advertisement
Strength Train At Home With This Workout & Tips
Strength training involves using resistance (weights) to promote healthy muscle development. And not only does it make you stronger, but doing it just once a week can support a healthy metabolism and reduce the negative effects of sitting all day.
But what if you want to take advantage of your at-home workout space?
There are plenty of movements that can be performed with simple weights. So if you're curious about dipping your toes into strength training, here's an at-home workout to get you started, plus my favorite choices for equipment and some extra tips and tricks to help you along the way.
Try this at-home workout
A great, at-home strength-training routine doesn't need to be complicated. This full-body routine involves super set upper- and lower-body movements, in order to keep your heart rate elevated and maximize time efficiency! Use weights that challenge you but aren't so heavy you can't finish the entire workout.
- Dumbbell goblet squat: 5 sets of 8 to 10 reps
- Dumbbell floor press: 5 sets of 8 to 10 reps, rest 60 seconds
- Dumbbell deadlift: 4 sets of 8 to 10 reps
- Bent over dumbbell row (or single-arm row): 4 sets of 8 to 10 reps, rest 60 seconds
- Kettlebell swing: 3 sets of 10 reps
- Standing dumbbell lateral raise: 3 sets of 10 reps, rest 60 seconds
The dumbbell squat is my favorite for training at home. It primarily targets the lower-body muscles, working the quads, as well as your hamstrings and glutes. But it engages your upper body and core, too, because you have to stabilize your core, keep your chest tall without rounding your shoulders, and keep your back in a neutral position. It's easily a full-body move when performed properly!
Rep ranges can help us progress over time without necessarily having to increase the weight for the exercise, by simply increasing the number of reps. And taking a decent amount of rest (one minute is recommended between sets) is critical for full recovery, as without it, we may not be able to exert the same amount of energy in every set, which can result in bad form or injury.
What you'll need to get started
A few kettlebells or an adjustable dumbbell system would be great, minimal equipment to get started.
Kettlebells, when used properly, can be extremely effective to help promote muscle development. Adjustable dumbbells work very similarly to kettlebells and, again, can be very effective.
In addition to this, other simple and highly beneficial pieces could be a simple squat rack with weight plates (ideally bumper plates for more variations) and an adjustable bench.
Some keys to remember
There are so many benefits to strength training aside from sculpted muscles. Strength training can improve bone density, boost your brainpower and productivity, and you can squeeze it in every day, whether by carrying all your grocery bags in one trip or picking up your toddler.
When we feel strong, it fuels our self-confidence. We feel empowered and encouraged by our strength gains. Setting realistic short- and long-term goals, following through with plans and programs, sticking to your schedule, and persevering when it's difficult will bring your success to life.
And don't forget about diet; fueling muscle mass is only possible when we're giving our bodies enough calories. The minimum amount our body needs to maintain its current state won't be enough to promote muscle growth—a caloric surplus is necessary.
Lastly, it's always important to train smart. I tell my athletes, "Don't train your ego." Have fun with it, enjoy the process, and watch that form!