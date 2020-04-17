When you picture a challenging "leg day workout" you might imagine heavy weights and lots of squats. But you can strengthen the muscles in your legs and glutes with minimal equipment, or even no equipment at all.

Below, you'll find two Pilates-inspired sequences from B The Method, a fitness method I founded—one routine only requires your bodyweight, while the other uses a Pilates ball. I recommend these sequences to clients (including mbg co-founder and co-CEO Colleen Wachob) to target the lower body in an effective and strategic way. Plus, they're perfect to try at home, and only take a short amount of time. Try one or both for a fantastic leg workout.