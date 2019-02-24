The Best Arm Workouts For People Who Just Can't (Or Won't) Do Pushups

A few years ago, an old shoulder injury from years of playing football flared up. To say it was painful would be an understatement; I found myself unable to do any exercise that required me to bend my elbow with a load on the shoulder. I couldn't do a pushup or chaturanga–two movements that as a personal trainer, yogi, and fitness entrepreneur, I do all the time.

It was a frustrating time (to say the least), but instead of focusing on what I couldn't do, I focused on what I could do to maintain my arm strength. The following exercises are perfect for anyone who can't do a pushup or simply doesn't want to.