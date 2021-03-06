5 Foundational Moves Anyone, Anywhere Can Do to Prevent Injury

During this last year, movement has become more precious to me than ever before—and I know I'm not alone. Practicing yoga, going for a run, strength training, and so much more are fantastic for keeping our bodies and minds going strong. That said, with so much at-home fitness, we also want to make sure we're being mindful of our movement and taking measures to stave off injury.

According to fitness trainer Anthony Crouchelli, NCSF-CPT, no matter your level, it's essential to check in with your body and work through foundational movements—to help keep your body strong and promote fitness longevity. "We want to dial it back to the basics of squat, hinge, push, pull, and core," he explains. To hone in on each of these essential fitness patterns, Crouchelli has put together a 5-part sequence "to create a bodyweight circuit that you can incorporate in any space."