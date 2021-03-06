mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Routines
5 Foundational Moves Anyone, Anywhere Can Do to Prevent Injury

5 Foundational Moves Anyone, Anywhere Can Do to Prevent Injury

Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor By Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen.
5 Foundational Moves Anyone, Anywhere Can Do to Prevent Injury

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

March 6, 2021 — 12:16 PM

During this last year, movement has become more precious to me than ever before—and I know I'm not alone. Practicing yoga, going for a run, strength training, and so much more are fantastic for keeping our bodies and minds going strong. That said, with so much at-home fitness, we also want to make sure we're being mindful of our movement and taking measures to stave off injury.

According to fitness trainer Anthony Crouchelli, NCSF-CPT, no matter your level, it's essential to check in with your body and work through foundational movements—to help keep your body strong and promote fitness longevity. "We want to dial it back to the basics of squat, hinge, push, pull, and core," he explains. To hone in on each of these essential fitness patterns, Crouchelli has put together a 5-part sequence "to create a bodyweight circuit that you can incorporate in any space." 

1. Bodyweight Squat

bodyweight squat

Image by mbg creative / Anthony Crouchelli

  1. Starting with your feet shoulder-width apart, begin to shoot your hips back as you descend towards the floor, putting the weight into your heels.
  2. Once you reach a parallel position activate the glutes, and ascend back upwards to the starting position. 
  3. That's one rep. Complete 8 to 10.

Form tips: To help with curvature in the spine throughout this pattern, pinch your shoulder blades back.

Advertisement

2. Deadlift With Hands Behind Head

5 Foundational Moves Anyone, Anywhere Can Do to Prevent Injury

Image by mbg creative / Anthony Crouchelli

  1. Starting with your hands behind your head, pinch your shoulder blades back.
  2. Leading with the chest, dip your chest towards the floor as you shoot your hips back.
  3. Allow the knees to naturally find a small bend, and once you feel the stretch in your hamstrings squeeze your glutes as you return to your starting position. 
  4. That's one rep. Complete 8 to 10.

Form tips: As you are in this pattern, it's important to maintain a "flat back" and focus on your posture. A great way to think of the movement is closing a door, with your glutes as the hinge.

3. Bodyweight Renegade Row

5 Foundational Moves Anyone, Anywhere Can Do to Prevent Injury

Image by mbg creative / Anthony Crouchelli

  1. Start in a high plank position, and stabilize your core by corkscrewing your arms into the floor.
  2. From this position, begin to slowly bring one arm directly towards your rib cage in a 90 degree angle.
  3. When your arm is pinched into the rib cage, squeeze your lat to activate.
  4. Then, slowly reverse the movement, back to the plank position. Repeat on the other side.
  5. That's one rep. Complete 8 to 10.

Form tips: Try to avoid rotating your hips while in the high plank position, and focus on the eccentric movement as you bring the arm to the starting position.

4. Single Arm BW Press

5 Foundational Moves Anyone, Anywhere Can Do to Prevent Injury

Image by mbg creative / Anthony Crouchelli

  1. Starting in a kneeling position, pinch both arms into the rib cage.
  2. Slowly bring one arm upwards in a straight line, trying to keep your arm close to your ear throughout the movement.
  3. Slowly return to the starting position, maintaining the same form. Repeat on the other side.
  4. That's one rep. Complete 8 to 10.

Form tips: Make sure to tuck your naval into your spine to reduce the tension in your lumbar (lower back).

5. Flutter Kicks

5 Foundational Moves Anyone, Anywhere Can Do to Prevent Injury

Image by mbg creative / Anthony Crouchelli

  1. Lay on your back and extend your legs out to a 45 degree angle from the ground.
  2. Keep your arms in line with your head, with your palms facing the ground.
  3. With your legs straight and toes pointed, hover one leg over the other, then quickly switch positions. Keep your core engaged throughout.
  4. That's one rep. Continue alternating for 8 to 10.

Form tips: Be sure to keep your lower back tucked into the floor, to alleviate lower back discomfort. Also, make sure your neck is in neutral alignment, to help avoid any impingement throughout the movement.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Kristine Thomason
Kristine Thomason mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen. Kristine is a New York University graduate with a degree in journalism and psychology, and also a NASM-certified personal...

More On This Topic

Routines

Why You Should Do Pigeon Pose Before Bed, From A Sleep Specialist

Sarah Regan
Why You Should Do Pigeon Pose Before Bed, From A Sleep Specialist
Recovery

Sitting All Day? Take A Quick Break & Try This Juicy Spinal Stretch

Abby Moore
Sitting All Day? Take A Quick Break & Try This Juicy Spinal Stretch
$99.99

The Doctor's Guide To Longevity

With Joel Kahn, M.D.
The Doctor's Guide To Longevity
Women's Health

All Vaginas Are Different: Here Are 9 Different Ways It Can Look, From OB/GYNs

Abby Moore
All Vaginas Are Different: Here Are 9 Different Ways It Can Look, From OB/GYNs
Spirituality

Hot In All The Wrong Ways: 9 Interpretations For Dreams About Fire

Sarah Regan
Hot In All The Wrong Ways: 9 Interpretations For Dreams About Fire
Home

10 IKEA Must-Haves That'll Give You A Leg Up On Spring Cleaning

Emma Loewe
10 IKEA Must-Haves That'll Give You A Leg Up On Spring Cleaning
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

5 Healthy, Traditional Recipes Passed Down By My Jewish Grandmothers

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
5 Healthy, Traditional Recipes Passed Down By My Jewish Grandmothers
Sex

Everything To Know About Having Sex Outdoors, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
Everything To Know About Having Sex Outdoors, In Case You're Curious
Mental Health

Millennials Are More Prone To Anxiety: A Neuroscientist Explains Why

Olivia Giacomo
Millennials Are More Prone To Anxiety: A Neuroscientist Explains Why
Mental Health

Yes, Even Deepak Chopra Wears A Wellness Tracker — Here's Why

Kristine Thomason
Yes, Even Deepak Chopra Wears A Wellness Tracker — Here's Why
Beauty

The Shockingly Simple Liner Trick That Flatters Every Eye Shape

Jamie Schneider
The Shockingly Simple Liner Trick That Flatters Every Eye Shape
Beauty

This Hydrator Is A Barrier-Supporting Workhorse: What To Know About Glycerin

Alexandra Engler
This Hydrator Is A Barrier-Supporting Workhorse: What To Know About Glycerin
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/foundational-bodyweight-injury-prevention-exercises

Your article and new folder have been saved!