A strong core and pelvic floor is the answer to having a healthy, supported, and mobile body and spine—now and in the future. That's why I regularly incorporate core-focused movements in B The Method, a fitness method I founded that focuses on low-impact, deep, energizing, and restorative exercises.

Below, I've shared six of my favorite core stability exercises that I regularly recommend to clients (including mbg co-founder and co-CEO Colleen Wachob).You can easily do all of these beneficial moves at home—all you need is a yoga mat and a phthalate-free stability ball.

These are also some of the many exercises you'll find on my new B The Method fitness app and online platform, where users can gain access to hours of unique restorative yet challenging classes as well as livestreaming. Both platforms offer thoughtful, purposeful full-body workouts in 15-, 30-, and 60-minute sessions and are now available (as of today!) to everyone, everywhere for a monthly or yearly subscription.

To get a sneak peek at some of the movements you'll experience through B The Method, try these core exercises individually, or together for a full sequence: