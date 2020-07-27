mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Routines

6 Core Stability Exercises From Lia Bartha's "B The Method"

Lia Bartha
mbg Contributor By Lia Bartha
Lia Bartha - Boost Gut Health with a Pilates Ball

Image by Hannah Schwob / mindbodygreen

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 27, 2020 — 10:04 AM

A strong core and pelvic floor is the answer to having a healthy, supported, and mobile body and spine—now and in the future. That's why I regularly incorporate core-focused movements in B The Method, a fitness method I founded that focuses on low-impact, deep, energizing, and restorative exercises.

Below, I've shared six of my favorite core stability exercises that I regularly recommend to clients (including mbg co-founder and co-CEO Colleen Wachob).You can easily do all of these beneficial moves at home—all you need is a yoga mat and a phthalate-free stability ball

These are also some of the many exercises you'll find on my new B The Method fitness app and online platform, where users can gain access to hours of unique restorative yet challenging classes as well as livestreaming. Both platforms offer thoughtful, purposeful full-body workouts in 15-, 30-, and 60-minute sessions and are now available (as of today!) to everyone, everywhere for a monthly or yearly subscription.

To get a sneak peek at some of the movements you'll experience through B The Method, try these core exercises individually, or together for a full sequence:

1. Stability neutral pelvis marching

Ab Activation with Pilates Ball Beneath Tailbone

Image by Hannah Schwob / mindbodygreen

How to: Lie on the ground and place the ball directly under your tailbone (not your lower back). Keep your spine straight, making sure the abdominals don't slouch down to the floor, and lift legs up to a tabletop position. Make sure your shoulders and head are relaxed, and rest arms on either side of your torso. Keeping both knees bent at 90 degrees, lower one leg toward the floor until your foot hovers a few inches off the ground. Return to start. That's one rep. Complete 3 sets of 5 reps per leg.

Advertisement

2. Open-chest marching

Ab Activation with Pilates Ball Beneath Shoulders

Image by Hannah Schwob / mindbodygreen

How to: Lie on the ground with knees bent at 90 degrees, feet flat on the floor. Place the ball between your shoulder blades, keep your chest lifted, and place your arms behind your head. Keep your neck relaxed and spine neutral. With your legs still bent at 90 degrees, lift one foot off the ground until your shin is parallel to the floor. Lower it with control to start. That's one rep. Complete 3 sets of 5 reps per leg.

3. Tabletop marching with neck support

Ab Activation with Pilates Ball Beneath Neck

Image by Hannah Schwob / mindbodygreen

How to: Lie on the ground and place the ball under the nape of your neck like a pillow. Bend your elbows and place hands around either side of the ball. Bring your legs to a tabletop position. Then, keeping both knees bent at 90 degrees, dip one leg toward the floor. Then return to start. Keep your spine and pelvis neutral, and allow the abdominals to control the movement. Don't lower your leg so far that your back arches. That's one rep. Complete 3 sets of 5 reps per leg.

Advertisement

4. Supported lower-back marching

Ab Activation with Pilates Ball on Lower Back

Image by Hannah Schwob / mindbodygreen

How to: Begin seated on the ground with knees bent at 90 degrees, feet flat on the floor, and a slight hinge in your hips. Place the ball under your lower back. Raise your arms in the air and hold. Without tucking or arching your spine, lightly press up on the ball using your abdominals for support. Keeping your heels energetically pulling back toward your glutes, and legs bent at 90 degrees, lift one foot off the ground until your shin is parallel to the floor. Try to "turn off" the hip flexors and quads as you lift your leg, allowing the abdominals to control the movement. Return to start. That's one rep. Complete 3 sets of 5 reps per leg.

5. Plank flow with open hips

Lia Bartha - Moving Plank with Pilates Ball

Image by Hannah Schwob / mindbodygreen

How to: Start in a high plank position, with your shoulders stacked over your wrists, and a ball in between your heels. Press through your arms, pulling your body backward until your seat is over your heels, with knees bent and open wide. Then press back into a plank. That's one rep. Complete 3 sets of 5 reps.

Advertisement

6. Plank flow in parallel

Lia Bartha - Moving Plank with Pilates Ball

Image by Hannah Schwob / mindbodygreen

How to: Start in a high plank position, with your shoulders stacked over your wrists and a ball between your knees. Press through your arms, pulling your body backward until your seat is over your heels, with knees bent. Keep your legs parallel the entire time, squeezing the ball between your knees. Then press back into a plank. That's one rep. Complete 3 sets of 5 reps.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join live July office hours.

Advertisement
Lia Bartha
Lia Bartha mbg Contributor
Lia Bartha is a certified classically trained Pilates Instructor of over 10 years, based in New York City. Born in Hawaii with scoliosis, she was introduced to Pilates while working a...

More On This Topic

Routines

The One Yoga Pose You'll Want In Your Routine For A Strong Core

Sarah Regan
The One Yoga Pose You'll Want In Your Routine For A Strong Core
Outdoors

Polluted Areas Can Increase Blood Pressure, But Doing This May Help

Abby Moore
Polluted Areas Can Increase Blood Pressure, But Doing This May Help
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Love

What Does True Love Feel Like? 10 Feelings You Get When You’re In Love

Sarah Regan
What Does True Love Feel Like? 10 Feelings You Get When You’re In Love
Recipes

Not An Oatmeal Fan? Here Are 20 Recipes To Try That Make It Amazing

Eliza Sullivan
Not An Oatmeal Fan? Here Are 20 Recipes To Try That Make It Amazing
Integrative Health

Do We Actually Have To Wear Masks Outside? Here's What Experts Say

Abby Moore
Do We Actually Have To Wear Masks Outside? Here's What Experts Say
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

If You Have Dark Spots, Try Arbutin — A Natural Plant Extract For Brightening

Alexandra Engler
If You Have Dark Spots, Try Arbutin — A Natural Plant Extract For Brightening
Recipes

Dill Isn't Just For Pickles: Preserve Summer Green Beans With This Recipe

Eliza Sullivan
Dill Isn't Just For Pickles: Preserve Summer Green Beans With This Recipe
Beauty

Stinky After A Workout? New Study Finds The Real Cause Of B.O.

Alexandra Engler
Stinky After A Workout? New Study Finds The Real Cause Of B.O.
Functional Food

Finally! A Greens Powder That Actually Tastes Good, Say mbg Reviews

Kristine Thomason
Finally! A Greens Powder That Actually Tastes Good, Say mbg Reviews
Integrative Health

Real Talk: Is It Safe To See Your Doctor For Routine Checkups Right Now?

Abby Moore
Real Talk: Is It Safe To See Your Doctor For Routine Checkups Right Now?
Personal Growth

Everything You Need To Know About Your Enneagram Wings

Julie Nguyen
Everything You Need To Know About Your Enneagram Wings
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/core-stability-exercises

Your article and new folder have been saved!