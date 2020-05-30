"In restorative yoga, you’ll typically practice just a few restful postures that are meant to slow your body down and create a state of overall calm and relaxation," says class instructor and yoga teacher, Caley Alyssa, in mbg's 28 Days To Yoga Bliss class.

So where did this style of yoga come from? According to Restorative Yoga for Life by Gail Boorstein Grossman, restorative yoga poses originated from master yoga teacher B.K.S. Iyengar, who began to include props in his yoga sessions “so that poses could be modified and practiced without strain.”

Today, restorative yoga still uses a generous amount of props (like bolsters, blankets, and blocks) to perform poses that are held for long periods of time (think: several minutes), explains Lisa Maria, RYT-200, national workshop director at YogaWorks and certified yoga instructor. This style of yoga isn’t about tackling physically demanding poses, but instead focuses on total relaxation of the body and the mind.

“The thing that's so great about [restorative yoga] is that you have zero muscular engagement, so your muscles can really soften,” says Maria. The class might also include non-physical elements, like visualization exercises, poetry readings, and breathwork, she adds.