From there, the teacher may guide you through a series of movements (think twisting, bending, folding) that build toward a "peak pose." Then, once you achieve that pose, you may do a series of movements to counterbalance some of the previous poses from class, to make sure you leave feeling "balanced," says Maria. Or the class might not be centered on a "peak pose" at all and instead could incorporate a variety of postures like standing poses, reclining poses, balance poses, and twists.