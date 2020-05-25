The specific format of a hatha yoga session will vary teacher to teacher and class to class, but usually, classes begin with some sort of “centering exercise,” says Maria. This might be in a seated position or on your back and may involve a simple guided meditation, a breathing exercise, or even just a moment of silence, she says.

From there, the teacher may guide you through a series of movements (think: twisting, bending, folding) that build towards a “peak pose.” Then, once you achieve that pose, you may do a series of movements to counterbalance some of the previous poses from class, to make sure you leave feeling “balanced,” says Maria. Or, the class might not be centered on a “peak pose” at all and instead could incorporate a variety of postures, like standing poses, reclining poses, balance poses, and twists.

Hatha also focuses on breathwork timed to movements (typically at a slower pace than what you might experience in Vinyasa) and classes could include meditation and chanting as well, adds Maria.

No matter what format your hatha class follows, know that you don't have to do every single pose and you also don't have to hold poses for as long as the instructor says. It’s more than okay to break poses early, or even opt out completely and simply sit or stand quietly. “You can take a break anytime you need to,” says Maria.

On the equipment front, a yoga mat is your only must-have. Pro tip: If you buy a brand-new mat, wash it at home first before taking it to class, says Maria. Why? “Most mats have a factory coating on them that’s slippery,” she explains, which means that if you use it straight from the store (or box), you’re likely going to slide around.