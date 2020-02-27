If this is your first experience with prenatal yoga, you can expect a more gentle, less vigorous practice than other traditional forms of yoga, like Ashtanga. Classes typically fall under the general category of hatha yoga or focus on gentle and modified asana programs like Iyengar or restorative yoga, according to several studies on prenatal yoga.

While it might seem obvious—despite the fact that pregnancy can turn your brain into scrambled eggs—Courneya says a good rule of thumb is to be gentle with yourself. “You probably won’t feel good laying on your growing belly, and if there is a twist offered in class, be mindful as to how that feels since there is a lot of shifting happening in your torso,” she explains.

In addition to all the shifting going on, you also need to be aware of the impact relaxin has on the body. Relaxin, a hormone your body produces during pregnancy, softens the ligaments of the pelvis to make room for your baby and prepare for childbirth. That said, you shouldn’t push yourself past your comfortable stretching range, even though you might feel more flexible.

“When you’re stretching, be mindful to find engagement and activation of your muscles as well as releasing to find the stretch—this will not only free you from over-stretching, it will also support good overall physical balance in your body,” says Courneya.

Founder of Strala Yoga and mbg collective member, Tara Stiles, agrees: "As your body relaxes during pregnancy, you'll feel like you can twist in circles!" she previously writes in mbg. "So do much less than you can or might normally do here. You want to keep your middle pretty roomy and uncompressed."