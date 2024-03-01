Advertisement
Let The Good Times Roll In Your Relationship With These 17 Couple Games
Looking to try something new for your next date night? How about a round of "Sexy Jenga" or "Strip Twister"? We rounded up 17 expert-approved games, from romantic to raunchy, that couples can try to have some fun, explore each other's minds (and bodies), and get to know each other better.
But first things first: Bringing play into your relationship is so valuable. As AASECT-certified sex therapist De-Andrea Blaylock-Solar, LCSW, CST, tells mindbodygreen, "Playing within relationships is something that can definitely increase bonding and communication—and I think, often, people spend so much time being serious."
As adults, we don't always give ourselves enough space to play, echoes licensed psychologist and AASECT-certified sex therapist Megan Fleming, Ph.D. But having the structure of different games, whether they're more romantic, kinky, or somewhere in between, gives couples a chance to explore in ways they may not have considered.
"It creates curiosity in a safe way," Fleming explains, adding, "because it's something outside of you that's giving you the guidance, and giving direction to try things you may have never thought of on your own."
So without further ado, here are 27 couple games to take your date night to the next level.
1. Use Your Mouth
Created by sexologist Shamyra Howard Blackburn, LCSW, this sex and relationship conversation starter pack comes with 50 cards that will help you and your partner explore each other's desires when you don't know where to start. These questions will trigger open and honest communication, which is key to a healthy sex life—and why Blaylock-Solar recommends this one!
2. Truth Or Dare For Couples
Playing truth or dare is a classic game and an excellent one to incorporate into your next date night. To slow it down and build desire, check out this card version of the game that comes with 50 naughty truths and 50 challenging dares that range in levels of intensity.
3. Lovehoney Monogamy Game
This bestselling adult board game for couples allows for stimulating conversation and plenty of fun. There are over 400 ideas for inspiration, and Fleming says it's an excellent way to get out of a sexual rut with a bit of fun and play.
4. Fog of Love
Fog of Love is a two-person board game that involves you and your partner navigating a made-up relationship. You each have two characters who fall in love—and it's your job to keep them together. Playing as this couple, you'll face ups and downs, laughs, and a fair amount of difficult conversations and compromise. Are you up for the challenge?
5. How Do You Want It?! Sex and Relationship Convo Cards
Created by licensed marriage and family therapist, and sex therapist, Nikquan Lewis, MS, LMFT, LPC, this is another conversation card game to get you and your partner talking. It also happens to be recommended by Blaylock-Solar! Ask each other questions about your deepest desires and watch as your intimacy skyrockets!
Twister
If you really want to get into play mode, Blaylock-Solar suggests breaking out your old Twister box. This throwback game is sure to get your bodies entwined and help you be in the moment, she says, adding, "We don't often give ourselves a chance to be mindful."
Kinky Confessions
Kind of like a kinky mix of Truth or Dare and Would You Rather, Fleming recommends Kinky Confessions. You can play with up to five friends or just one-on-one, with each card presenting you with a "would you rather" prompt. If you don't want to answer the question, you have to forfeit (AKA take a shot or a sip of your drink)! You can also make this a non-drinking game, and the "forfeit" take can be anything you want.
Beer Pong
You read that right! For the beer pong lovers out there, this classic drinking game can easily be curated for couples by adding truth-or-dare-type questions or tasks under each of your cups. Arrange cups on either end of a table in a pyramid shape, just like normal beer pong, and place your pieces of paper under the cups. When you get a ball in that cup, your S.O. has to answer the question or do the dare underneath.
Two Truths and a Lie
How well do you and your partner really know each other? You'll definitely find out with a few rounds of two truths and a lie. And the best part about this game is you can make it into more of a challenge by adding tasks, if you or your partner get the answer wrong. Whether you turn it into a drinking game, where you take a sip for every question wrong, or come up with tasks like a massage or a household chore, the options are endless.
Never Have I Ever
Blaylock-Solar loves Never Have I Ever, both for one-on-one date nights, or a couples game night with friends. "You can make it themed," she adds, whether the theme be sexual, travel-related, etc., and come up with tasks or challenges for whoever puts five fingers down first.
The Gottman's Couples' Quiz
The Gottmans are two of the world's leading relationship experts, and their How Well Do You Know Your Partner quiz will cover all the essential questions. Take time going through them, whether guessing each other's answers or simply allowing them to be conversation starters. If you want to test your knowledge of your partner, and improve it, Blaylock-Solar says this is a good option to check out. (And here's mbg's couples' quiz if you want another one!)
12. Trunk Dexting
In Trunk Dexting (a play on the words "Drunk Texting"), involves selecting the most hilarious text response you can think to the prompt card—kind of like Cards Against Humanity. If you're looking for a laugh on your next date night, this is one Blaylock-Solar recommends.
Sexy Jenga
If you're looking for a sexy game with a touch of competition, Blaylock-Solar suggests "Sexy Jenga." Take some time to think out fun commands and tasks for each of the pieces (i.e., take off an item of clothing, take a shot, kiss your partner, etc.) and have fun as you take apart the Jenga tower, piece by piece.
14. Happy Rabbit Couple's Dice
Dice games should be a staple for a couple's bedroom. Depending on where the dice lands, you and your lover get to explore dozens of kinky sex ideas, like a set amount of time to tease each other, different places in your house to please each other, plus body parts to lick, kiss, or suck.
Sexy Mad Libs
Remember Mad Libs from when you were a kid? Blaylock-Solar says they're a great way to explore your fantasies and tell them to your partner. You can find free printables of sexy Mad Lib outlines online, or you can go the extra creative mile and totally create your own, adding in your adjectives and nouns for one tantalizing story.
Jar of Desire
Certified sex therapist Michelle Herzog, LMFT, CST, previously recommended this game as a favorite. It's called Jar of Desire, and both people write out 10 to 15 sexual-based questions, topics, or likes/things they'd like to try, then put them in the jar. Throughout the week (or night), pick randomly from the jar. Whatever card you pull is what you and your partner can explore—whether verbally or physically.
Find the Honey
This DIY sex game for couples from sex and relationship therapist Courtney Geter, LMFT, CST, is simple—but potentially messy. Place honey (or chocolate syrup or whipped cream, etc.) somewhere on your partner's body and then blindfold yourself. Then, using only your mouth or tongue, find the honey.
The takeaway
There's certainly no shortage of fun and sexy games you and your partner can play, whether you've been together for two months or 20 years.
After all, relationships should be fun and pleasurable, and nothing says "fun" like a combination date and game night to keep things interesting.
