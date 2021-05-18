Test How Well You Know Your Partner With This 55-Question Couples Quiz
How well do you know your partner, and how well do they know you? The longer you're dating, the more you'll learn about each other—but let's be honest. How often do we really pause and ask our partners those deep, important questions?
This 55-question quiz will put your knowledge of each other to the test. Simply grab a piece of paper each (or open up your Notes app), write down your answers, and when you're done, share your answers with each other. For example, you'll each write down what you think each other's favorite movie is. At the end, you'll each say what you thought the other's answer would be, and then you can find out if you got it right or wrong. Mark the ones you get correct to come up with a final tally.
Once you've asked and answered all the questions and got your final tally ready, you can calculate your score and read about what your results mean for you as a couple below.
Warm-up questions:
- What's their favorite movie?
- What food would they never get sick of?
- What color do they never wear?
- What's their go-to drink?
- Would they rather go out on Friday night or stay in?
- What's their favorite book?
Questions about the past:
- Who was their best friend growing up?
- As a kid, what did they want to be when they grew up?
- What was their favorite subject in school?
- Did they have any part-time jobs as a teen?
- Did they have a good high school experience?
- Did they have a good relationship with their family as a kid?
- What's their favorite place that they've traveled to?
- What's their biggest regret?
- What do they miss about their childhood?
- Do they have "someone that got away"?
- What's the most spiritual experience they've ever had?
Questions about the future:
- What is the most important factor in their future?
- What's the No. 1 thing on their bucket list?
- Where do they want to live in the future?
- What's their next career move?
- Do they want kids?
- Do they ever want to move back to their hometown or never go back?
- Would they ever be open to a long-distance relationship?
- What is a big goal they have in their five-year plan?
- How do they feel about marriage?
- What's their biggest fear for the future?
Questions about sex:
- What is their biggest turn-on?
- What is their biggest turnoff?
- What's their biggest fantasy, kink, or fetish?
- What is their favorite position?
- Are they into quickies, or do they prefer to take their time?
- Where is their favorite place to have sex?
- How do they like to be teased?
- Do they like to use sex toys?
- Do they watch porn?
Questions about values:
- Which social cause do they most care about?
- What quality do they value most in others?
- What are their political views?
- How important is money to them?
- What's a more worthy investment to them: experiences or objects?
- What are their thoughts on open relationships?
- How are they working on self-growth and self-improvement?
- What influences their decisions the most?
- What's a nonnegotiable for them in relationships?
Questions about communication:
- How do they like to give love?
- How do they like to receive love?
- Are they more passive or confrontational?
- How do they like to be apologized to?
- Do they respond quickly or need time to process in an argument?
- Are they more logical or emotional?
- Are they more introverted or extroverted?
- Do they prefer structure or going with the flow?
- What is their preferred form of communication (that's not in-person)?
- What do they like most about you?
What the results say about you as a couple.
Here's an idea of what the results might mean about your relationship:
- 30 or fewer correct: Hey, don't worry. Odds are you haven't been together that long or just haven't prioritized some of these bigger conversational topics. You definitely have room to get to know each other better—and that's exciting! Time to start digging in.
- 30 to 40 correct: You know plenty about your partner, but there's still more to find out as your connection deepens.
- 40 to 55 correct: You know your partner like the back of your hand, and that's great! You've probably been together for a while, or you just really prioritize conversation and curiosity with each other.
As licensed marriage and family therapist and sex therapist Holly Richmond, Ph.D., LMFT, CST, tells mbg, you're usually going to do better on this quiz the longer you've been together. Don't fret if you didn't do as well as you may have liked to—this just means you can make getting to know each other better a bigger priority.
Ways to get to know each other better if you're not content with your results.
According to therapist and relationship expert Ken Page, LCSW, quizzes like this are fun, of course, but having a daily practice of checking in with each other is "a really wonderful thing to do." He recommends finding time for each other every day and thinking of a thoughtful question or two that can help you both root in your connectedness—whether something from this list or something you come up with on your own.
Page is also a fan of the 36 questions to fall in love, developed in the 1990s by psychologists Arthur Aron, Ph.D.; Elaine Aron, Ph.D.; and other researchers. This set of questions has been found, on many an occasion, to cultivate intimacy and connection between strangers—so it certainly couldn't hurt to cover those questions, Page says.
In addition to that, Richmond suggests simply getting curious with each other on a regular basis. "Sit down at least once a week, where you have each other's undivided attention, with eye contact, and you aren't distracted." Ask each other questions, have genuine curiosity for each other, and just enjoy the process of getting to know each other. (Here are some conversation starters for couples to get you started.)
Whether you aced this quiz or there's still more to learn, the bottom line is, it's important to understand who we're with. When we take time to consciously learn about our partner, not only do we see them more and more as they truly are, but we give them the gift of being seen and understood.
