Ken Page, LCSW received a degree in social work from Columbia University and works as a psychotherapist, specializing in love and relationships. He is the host of The Deeper Dating Podcast, creator of the Deeper Dating Course, and author of Deeper Dating: How to Drop the Games of Seduction and Discover the Power of Intimacy, as well as his free e-book titled The 5 Keys To Deeper Dating. He has been featured in O, The Oprah Magazine, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and more. Page is passionate about helping people understand the search for love as one of the greatest spiritual adventures in life, and he celebrates the inclusion of the LGBTQ community into the banquet of wiser relationship advice. Ken lives in Long Beach, NY with his husband, children, and their pets.