Why You Push Love Away? 3 Steps To Stop, From A Psychotherapist

Fear of intimacy isn’t a character flaw that makes us unfit for love. In fact, it’s at the very heart of the human experience. We have fear of intimacy because love is the most valuable thing in the world, and losing it is perhaps life’s greatest pain.

It's what we do with our fear that shapes our lives.

When we pathologize our fear, we feel fundamentally flawed. But when we learn to listen to our fear with compassion, we can move on to the real work, and begin changing any patterns of avoidance.

The Harvard Grant Study—one of the most comprehensive longitudinal studies of human development—gives us an extraordinary jumpstart in understanding intimacy. Director of the study, George Vaillant, M.D., found the most important personality characteristic for finding love and happiness is a mature coping style that does not push love away.

I think it's safe to assume that we all need some help around that one. I know I do.