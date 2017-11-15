Human beings have a tendency to feel alone and unique in their experiences. The truth of the matter is, every single person on this planet has felt stuck at some point in their life. When we allow ourselves to share and be vulnerable with people we trust, we create movement—we open up the door to new possibilities. One of your friends may have a prospective job connection for you. Another may have a person to set you up on a date with. People can’t read your mind! Advertise your stuckness as a way of inviting in change.

When I spoke to Sarah Cocciardi, a stuttering speech pathologist, for my podcast, she taught me this very important lesson. She learned how to advertise her imperfections—and therefore the things that held her back from moving forward—from a very young age. In her Gutted episode she states,

"To be a speech pathologist and have to own and discuss and advocate in this realm that was once my most inner secret, that was my most shameful, is the most liberating… It still has moments that are painful and awkward, and I feel like my mouth looks very silly. But there are those other moments when you take ownership that it is the most rewarding experience."

Call to Action: Meet up with a friend or family member to whom you are close. Create intentional space for both of you to think about an area in your life where you feel stuck.

Then, allow each person to share for two minutes of uninterrupted time, and I would encourage you to use a timer so you don't have to think about timing. Share what is happening, how it feels, who is involved...paint a vivid picture and fill the entire time. After your time is up, you get to decide if you want feedback (sometimes all we need is someone to hear us) and then switch roles. Notice how it makes you feel to share your stuckness and not hold it deep inside.

Most parents, teachers, religions, friends, belief systems, and cultures will tell you not to listen to your truth, which keeps you feeling stuck and out of alignment with your highest self. But your playing small doesn’t serve the world. Practice listening to your body, paying attention to your thoughts, engaging in wanderlust, looking for signs from the universe, and advertising your stuckness, and the rest will follow.

If you're not sure whether you're growing or if you're still stuck, read this. Plus, here's how chasing happiness made this author realize it was making her unhappy and anxious.