We live in a fear-based culture that obsesses on trying to control life. We're terrified of uncertainty, so we're constantly anticipating everything that might go wrong and doing everything within our power to guard against inevitable disaster. It's an exhausting way to live, and it can lead to a chronic state of stress, anxiety, and exhaustion. Luckily, you don't need fear to protect you because you have intuition—a powerful inner knowing.

We are all equipped with an intuition that is potent, trustworthy, and impeccably attuned to our true path. Whether you use it or not is up to you. Here are a few ways to turn up the volume on that trustworthy inner voice: