You can think of your inner voice almost like your highest self, explains professional intuitive and author of Self-Care for Empaths, Tanya Carroll Richardson. "It’s that wise part of you that can float high above the details of the moment, your own emotions, and the emotions of others to get an eagle-eye, more objective perspective on a situation."

Whether your inner voice is responding to a present situation, reflecting on a past experience, or helping to guide you in the future, astrologer and author of Cosmic Health, Jennifer Racioppi says, "no matter what, the inner voice is the voice of truth—our unique voice of truth that comes from within. Simply put, our inner voice is our innate intelligence."

And when we listen to it, she adds, we turn inward "to hear what our body and soul have to say before looking to the world outside of ourselves for direction."