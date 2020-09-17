Talking to Myself: A Powerful Lesson from Meditation

During a meditation class a few years ago, the teacher instructed the group to follow the breath, watching the rise of the inhale and the fall of the exhale. Then she suggested that we notice the moments when we found ourselves distracted and disconnected from this breath awareness.

She acknowledged that it was normal to be pulled away from the breath by thoughts, distractions, sensations, hunger pains, boredom, etc., and that the important thing was to keep returning the focus and concentration to the breath. All very expected and normal for a meditation class. It was the directive that came next that absolutely rocked my world.

She said to notice how we spoke to ourselves in those moments when we saw that we were distracted and to pay attention to how we spoke to ourselves as we re-directed the focus.

I couldn’t believe what I heard! It wasn’t so much the words because the words were pretty benign, but, wow, the way I was talking to myself totally startled me. I never even realized that I attached a tone to the voice in my head, which means that I definitely had never noticed just how busting full of judgment, criticism, disappointment, irritation, and all the other blah stuff you can think of it was. I was being so mean to myself and judging myself up and down and all around for not meditating well enough (a humorous contradiction in and of itself).

For the first time I actually listened to myself without just reacting to what I was saying and I realized there was no compassion, no kindness, no acceptance and definitely no forgiveness in my voice. Ahimsa what? Until this very pivotal moment that was so unintentionally but perfectly latent with svadyaya, I had never considered the immense power behind what we say to ourselves and the way in which we say it.

The way that voice inside our heads talks to us contributes to how we feel in any given moment, which then affects how we act, react and interact with others and in the outside word as a whole. Self-criticism is one of the most violent and self-destructive patterns possible and only leads us into these internal scuffles with ourselves. Noticing my inner voice that day made me realize that I was engaging in this unending civil war with myself -- and, seriously, who benefits from that?