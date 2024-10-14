Skip to Content
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Easily The Messiest Of Them All

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
October 14, 2024
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Danil Nevsky / Stocksy
October 14, 2024

All 12 zodiac signs have their strengths and weaknesses. Some struggle with managing their money, some have a hard time with relationships, and some, well, can't keep anything clean.

Of course, it's never a guarantee that someone is going to be a slob just because they're a certain sign—or that the other signs won't be messy—but these three are definitely the most likely to be challenged by chores.

And P.S.: This would apply to anyone who has one of these signs as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign.

1.

Libra

Coming in at No. 1, we have Libra. Sure, these peace-loving and diplomatic signs love harmony, but that doesn't always translate to keeping their home clean.

As an air sign ruled by Venus, the planet of pleasure, Libra can be a bit too flighty and carefree to tackle their chores. They have too many social obligations to attend, or they'd simply rather do something more fun—so the chores can wait!

Of course, being the most relationship-oriented sign, the best way for Libra to get over the hurdle of cleaning is to invite people over. Nothing will put a fire under them to clean better than having guests over because Libras love to please and keep up appearances.

2.

Sagittarius

The second messiest sign of the zodiac is Sagittarius, for entirely different reasons than Libra. For one thing, Sag is a fire sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion. Jupiter may be lucky, but it's not exactly disciplined—it's kind of the free-balling planet of the zodiac.

That said, Sag is just too spontaneous and adventure-seeking to get tied down by boring stuff like chores. These folks are optimistic and just want to have a good time, and that doesn't often lend itself to getting serious about chores.

A classic Sagittarius probably won't care too much if their home is in disarray, so they could stand to have friends, roommates, or family in the home who can keep them accountable for their share of housework.

3.

Taurus

And finally, we have Taurus as the third messiest sign of the zodiac. This might not come as a surprise, as they're the fixed-earth sign of the zodiac. While the other earth signs, Virgo and Capricorn, pride themselves on organization and structure, Taurus is a bit more devil-may-care.

They're easygoing at best since they're ruled by Venus (like Libra), but at their worst, Taureans have a reputation for being lazy and getting "stuck," struggling to find motivation even if they genuinely want to do something.

In the case of cleaning, as you might imagine, Taurus can slip into lounging about when their home is a mess. But like Libra, they do appreciate a beautiful environment, so it can help them to recruit friends to help them clean when they really need it—or even just to have someone present to help get the ball rolling.

The takeaway

Again, it's never a guarantee that someone will be a total mess based on their zodiac sign, but when we think about the archetypal energy of each sign, these stereotypes exist for a reason. And for Libra, Sagittarius, and Taurus, staying on top of cleaning is definitely one of their weaknesses.

