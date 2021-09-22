Your Ultimate Guide To Zodiac's Most Ethical & Equitable Sign

Let's start to unpack the sign of Libra through its ruling planet Venus, which controls love, harmony, and art. In Libra, Venus' energy manifests as a desire to merge, compromise, and create balance. After Virgo sorts through the harvest, Libra enters to weigh what's been gathered and figure out how to distribute it fairly and equitably.

Libras are interested in finding balance everywhere: in spheres of social justice, friendships, partnerships, etc. As such, they're often stereotyped as being indecisive—but they're just weighing all the options. The scales of justice are meticulous, after all.

Libra's opposite sign, Aries, is known for boldness. Libra, on the other hand, prefers to keep the peace, so you may have heard that Libras are nonconfrontational.

Like the other air signs, Aquarius and Gemini, Libra is interested in ideas and ideals—in finding social order and pointing out injustices and inequities along the way. This makes Libras essential players in our current cultural moment. They're the ones asking: What is justice? What is fair? Who is being left out?

Famously design-savvy and aesthetically attuned, Libras also place a lot of importance on maintaining a beautiful environment.