How To Thrive As A Water Sign (Looking At You Cancer, Scorpio & Pisces)

Water signs are most well known for being deep, emotional, and borderline psychic. According to the AstroTwins, water signs have a proclivity toward sensitivity, and this can make them regularly take things to heart. They take their family and home life very seriously, however, making them loving partners.

These folks also have a strong intuition and can pick up on the emotions of others easily—but they can remain mysterious in their own right. They're not always willing to open up themselves. "Like water, they can be refreshing, or they can drown you in their depths," the twins say.

Finally, water signs can become quite attached in their relationships, idealizing their partners and dealing with anxious attachment styles. The twins previously told mbg water signs are "really not very good at casual dating because they fall in love quickly."

Part of this has to do with their desire for security, which shows up in many areas of their life, from relationships to careers to general risk-taking behaviors. "Security is important to them," the twins previously said, adding, "after all, water needs a container, or it dries up and disappears."