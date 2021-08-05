How To Thrive As A Water Sign (Looking At You Cancer, Scorpio & Pisces)

What It Means To Be A Water Sign & How To Find Balance
The zodiac is split into four elements: fire, earth, air, and water. Three zodiac signs fall within each element and in the case of water, those are Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. Here, we're diving into what it actually means to be a water sign, plus how people who have water-heavy charts can find balance.
What it means to be a water sign:
Water signs are most well known for being deep, emotional, and borderline psychic. According to the AstroTwins, water signs have a proclivity toward sensitivity, and this can make them regularly take things to heart. They take their family and home life very seriously, however, making them loving partners.
These folks also have a strong intuition and can pick up on the emotions of others easily—but they can remain mysterious in their own right. They're not always willing to open up themselves. "Like water, they can be refreshing, or they can drown you in their depths," the twins say.
Finally, water signs can become quite attached in their relationships, idealizing their partners and dealing with anxious attachment styles. The twins previously told mbg water signs are "really not very good at casual dating because they fall in love quickly."
Part of this has to do with their desire for security, which shows up in many areas of their life, from relationships to careers to general risk-taking behaviors. "Security is important to them," the twins previously said, adding, "after all, water needs a container, or it dries up and disappears."
Water sign traits:
- Caring
- Cautious
- Emotional
- Intuitive
- Mysterious
- Sensitive
How water signs can find balance:
1. Practice healthy ways to move through your emotions.
sleep support+
Just as water can flow with unstoppable force, so too can the emotions of water signs. Part of their work to find balance involves learning how to manage those emotions in a healthy way. Otherwise, they can feel oversaturated and bogged down by their own emotional world.
Practices that help to regulate emotions, such as breathwork or tapping, can help with this—but it's really about doing anything that helps move through feelings so they don't become stuck, stifled, or repressed.
2. Work with a coach.
Working with a life or money coach can also help "keep [water signs] out of their feelings at a certain point and get grounded," the twins say, since water signs may be prone to self-soothe by spending money.
3. Tune into the mind-body connection.
Not only do water signs want security and a comfortable home base, but they need activities that foster the mind-body-spirit connection, too. "They do well with yoga or anything by the water," the twins say, noting, "movement is important for the water and emotions to flow."
A deeper dive into each water sign:
Cancer:
Cancers are the ultimate homebody of the zodiac's three water signs. They take their abode seriously and want it to be a soothing and cozy place. Their symbol is the crab, so think of a crab in its shell.
These folks are sensitive and generally in tune with their environment and the emotions of others. They also have an inclination toward nurturing their loved ones. Ruled by the moon, they embody many of the themes associated with lunar energy, like intuition, emotions, and memories. Just as the moon reflects the sun, Cancers are like mirrors reflecting the energy around them.
Cancers are also one of the four cardinal signs, which deals with origins and beginnings. They're great at coming up with ideas and getting the ball rolling, they just may need some help with the follow-through. Some other traits associated with these people include:
- Caring
- Sentimental
- Comforting
- Intuitive
- Protective
Scorpio:
Deep and mysterious like the depths of the ocean, Scorpios can be intimidating at first glance—and thereafter, to be honest. It takes a lot for this water sign to open up, though Scorpios will have no problem reading others like a book.
Scorpios' symbol is the scorpion, a creature you obviously don't want to cross. They're ruled by the planet Pluto, which deals with themes like power and regeneration. As such, Scorpios are known to be ambitious, diligent workers who are extremely loyal to the ones they love. If you're lucky enough to earn their trust, they'll stand by you. Just don't break that trust, as you may never get it back.
As one of the four fixed signs of the zodiac, Scorpio can have issues with emotions becoming stuck or "fixed" in the body, so it's really important that these people learn to let things flow, and not be afraid to open up from time to time. They can also have a proclivity toward jealousy and possessiveness. Other telltale Scorpio qualities include:
- Courage
- Assertive
- Determination
- Resourceful
- Confident
Pisces:
The last sign of the astrological year, Pisces is akin to a wise but eccentric elder. You might not understand what this water sign is going on about, but somehow it always seems like they're onto something.
Symbolized by two fish and ruled by Neptune (the planet of dreams and spirituality), Pisces folks have an inner world of their own, with an intensely psychic dream life. They're also quite caring and emotional and tend to feel the energy and emotion of a situation before looking at the logic of it.
One of the four mutable signs, Pisces folks are also adaptable and very creative. These qualities can lend themselves to artistic talents, as well as a natural gift for healing. Some other Pisces traits to watch out for include:
- Empathy
- Psychic
- Dreamy
- Creative
- Naive
The bottom line:
When you think water, think emotions—which, like the waves of the tide, come and go. Such is the life of a water sign, with their emotional depths seemingly going deeper than the rest. Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces zodiac signs, while all slightly differently, have the emotional world in common, able to tap into those underlying energies with ease.
Even if your sun sign isn't one of these three water signs, it's worth a peek at your birth chart to see if you have any other significant water placements in your chart. From there, you can understand how to work with any watery energy you possess, and how to balance it when necessary.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.