Fixed signs come in the middle of each season: Taurus in the middle of spring, Leo in summer, Scorpio in fall, and Aquarius in the winter.

According to the AstroTwins, this midseason placement makes these signs the "workhorses" of the zodiac that help get us through this season, whereas the cardinal signs get the ball rolling at the start of a season, and mutable signs are akin to the "editors" at the end.

You can think of these four signs as the project managers, the twins say. They want to keep things organized, keep the momentum going, and take over an idea or project once a cardinal sign has passed it off to them, so to speak.