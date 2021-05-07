Are You A Fixed Sign? Here's What It Means, According To The Astrologers
Within the zodiac, there are three classifications that all the signs fall under: cardinal, fixed, and mutable. Today, we're unpacking everything you need to know about the fixed signs: Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius. Here's what it means to be fixed and why it matters, according to the AstroTwins.
What is a fixed sign?
Fixed signs come in the middle of each season: Taurus in the middle of spring, Leo in summer, Scorpio in fall, and Aquarius in the winter.
According to the AstroTwins, this midseason placement makes these signs the "workhorses" of the zodiac that help get us through this season, whereas the cardinal signs get the ball rolling at the start of a season, and mutable signs are akin to the "editors" at the end.
You can think of these four signs as the project managers, the twins say. They want to keep things organized, keep the momentum going, and take over an idea or project once a cardinal sign has passed it off to them, so to speak.
A deeper dive into each fixed sign.
Cardinal signs are the starters, mutable signs are the finishers, and fixed signs are the doers. And while all four fixed signs do have their ambition and stamina in common, each one also has its personal nuances. Here's what to know about each of the four:
Taurus
Taurus represents fixed Earth, and "they have a reputation for being stubborn because it's a very rooted sign," the AstroTwins tell mbg.
Think of them as being "fixed" in place, they add. They're also known for being quite tenacious, with an ability to buckle down on anything with determination.
These folks like structure, routine, and stability, thanks to their fixed nature, and because they're ruled by Venus, the planet of love and pleasure, they're also all about the luxuries of life, from food to clothing to a cozy home environment.
Leo
Leo is fixed fire, which the twins note is somewhat of an interesting, almost opposing, combination.
Leos are famous for being the stars of the show, craving adventure and space to roam. However, they add, "When they get back home, they can really settle in—they like to be with their families. So they're traditional but active and adventurous at the same time."
On top of that, Leo's are represented by the lion, which gives them courage and strength to tackle anything and everything.
And as a fire sign, they tend to have a dynamic and charismatic personality that lends itself to their fixed nature. Their personality shines through in whatever it is they're working on.
Scorpio
As fixed water, Scorpio can deal with a lot of issues surrounding emotion. Of course, it's not a bad thing to be emotional, but because of their fixed quality, the twins note the emotions can often become "fixed" or stuck in the body, unreleased and causing underlying tension.
This can show up in the form of jealousy or overwhelming emotions, the twins add. However, these folks are also known for being determined, courageous, and loyal (not unlike Leo!), as well as ambitious. Again, these traits tie back to their midseason position, as they are always willing to help see a task through.
Aquarius
And last but not least, Aquarius is fixed air. As the twins explain, "Aquarians can be very free-spirited, but they also have a type-A side that comes from the fixity of their chart."
They're both nomadic and rooted, they add, noting that campervans are an apt symbol of Aquarian energy. "They almost want to establish a sense of residency wherever they are."
Aquarians also like to run the show in the sense that they have no problem being in charge and often make excellent leaders. They're independent and have a visionary quality to them, as the second to last sign in the astrological year, offering plenty of wisdom, too.
Do the fixed signs get along?
According to the twins, these signs can certainly get along, but it all depends on how they're playing to (and complementing each other's) strengths. Many of these signs won't like anyone encroaching on their process or way of doing things.
Nevertheless, if they have the same values and desires, fixed signs can make a great team, as they're all willing to work hard to reach the finish line. "They're going to be the ones to roll up their sleeves, make the reservation, make the plan, help you unload a truck—things like that," the twins add.
How the fixed signs can find balance.
So, how do these rooted signs find balance? As you might have guessed, it's important for Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius to recognize that not everything can always go their way.
"They need to have some areas where they're willing to compromise and be flexible," the twins say, adding that sometimes they need to drop the "my way or the highway" attitude.
They note that fixed signs will often try to get their way with force, by refusing to move, "and as we know, that just does not work," the twins say.
Defining their values can also be really helpful for fixed signs. These hard workers need to have a good grasp on their deal-breakers and not violate them, the twins say, so they can make sure their hearts are actually in whatever it is they're doing.
The bottom line.
In summary, fixed signs are the ones to call when you need help with anything, as they're happy to lend a hand to get the job done. While they can be stubborn, they tend to be hardworking, brave, and independent folks who love a challenge and a chance to lend their expertise (and way of doing things). While cardinal, fixed, and mutable all have their strengths and weaknesses, there's no question fixed signs will be the ones to see things through.
