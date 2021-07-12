In summary, fixed signs are the ones to call when you need help with anything, as they're happy to lend a hand to get the job done. While they can be stubborn, they tend to be hardworking, brave, and independent folks who love a challenge and a chance to lend their expertise (and way of doing things). While cardinal, fixed, and mutable all have their strengths and weaknesses, there's no question fixed signs will be the ones to see things through.