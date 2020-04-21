Over the weekend, my exhausted husband got up with our two-year-old daughter when she woke at 3 a.m. He did everything he could think of to try to get her back to sleep: When a bath and her favorite toys didn't work, he took her on a drive. Our little girl fell asleep with her dad driving slightly below the speed limit on a country road at dawn... then a truck held down his horn behind him. If the other driver had seen our sleeping lady in the backseat, maybe they would have acted differently.

Any time I'm tempted to judge someone or act unkindly, I remember that life exists outside that check-out line or highway—and give them the benefit of the doubt.