Leo and Capricorn may be very different astrological, but that doesn't mean they can't catch a spark. Cue summer fling, feelings of limerence and unexpected chemistry. Capricorns are going to be very grounded and serious, only taking the edge off when they want to. Leos love to have a good time and a good laugh, which might irritate the Capricorn or give them some much-needed medicine to lighten up. If they strike right, this pairing could lead to some spark. A moment for the Capricorn to let their hair down and for Leo to gain a little bit of a reality check and some stability.