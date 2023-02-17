Before we get into each of the 12 signs, let's unpack what a sun sign actually is. For starters, there are 12 signs in the zodiac, each of them a constellation that resides in its own 30-degree portion of the sky. Altogether, the zodiac fills up the 360-degree chart that is Earth's orbit around the sun.

Throughout the course of the year, the sun "moves" through each of these 30-degree sections of the sky for roughly one month. These are known as the astrological seasons. (In reality, the Earth is what's moving, but from our vantage point, it looks like the sun is in a certain part of the sky.)

Your sun sign, then, relates to which astrological season you were born during, i.e., Taurus season (late April to late May) or Virgo season (late August to late September).