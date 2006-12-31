The AstroTwins

The AstroTwins

mbg Contributors

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Practices and Articles

Q&A

What is your wellness philosophy?

Wellness is an inside-out job. As we heal ourselves, we reconnect to our power source within. It’s symbiotic: the more aligned you become with yourself through self-love, self-acceptance and self-discovery, the more light you have to share with the world. People all want to be honored, respected and seen as individuals, which is why astrology has always been so popular. It allows you to own and celebrate your quirks, without being judged for having them. Weirdly, it’s a safe space to be yourself and to belong—basic human psychological desires. We need more of those in the world, clearly.

What brought you into wellness?

When we first started writing for MBG in 2013, astrology wasn’t really considered part of the wellness world. Mind, body and spirit were still seen as separate categories. But over the past couple years, the wellness movement has really expanded to include self-awareness tools like astrology. As technology use grows, people long to be connected to nature, to live in sync with the cycles of the moon, to unplug. It’s all overlapped into one big metaphysical melting pot now, which is great! There are more choices than ever now, so people can design their own wellness practice with this big buffet of options that unite inner and outer wellbeing.

What does You. We. All. mean to you?

We hear it as a challenge to the world, and to ourselves, to find the sweet spot between diversity and divisiveness. How can we be unique, but not polarized? How can we advocate for equality and humanity, even if we find another person’s politics odious? It’s a daily struggle, especially in the current climate. Sometimes, it means stopping ourselves mid-rant, stepping away from the newsfeed and doing the painful work of asking: How am “I” also “you”? And how am I NOT you at the same time? Where does our “we” begin and end? What do we both want here at a fundamental level? How might you be a mirror or a messenger for something that “I” or “all of us” need to examine and change? This isn’t easy work. In the era of the #MeToo movement, as an example, it’s particularly hard. How can we have compassion for the soul of a person who’s harmed so many innocent people, while still holding them accountable and healing the victims of their crime? How can we reconcile the many years that we may have viewed this man as a heartwarming and beloved cultural icon, an artist or a champion of something we care about? That brings us to the ALL level. How can we change the ALL: the institutions, education, deeply entrenched and systems that allow these UNWELL things to carry on and seep into the culture?

What's your favorite ritual?

Ophira: One would think that astrologers’ lives are filled with rituals: crystals, sage, feathers, all of that. But my favorite ritual is actually waking up early, drinking a strong cup of coffee, and letting the creativity flow. Sometimes I’ll pull a card from one of my many divination decks to give me a focal point for the day. I love a good hunk of crystal, don’t get me wrong. But for me, the ritual is getting into the zone where ideas, inspiration and messages start to flow. Tali: I may be the more crystallized AstroTwin. I have a meditation room set up in my home, which my husband and I call the Moon Room. It’s decorated like a beautiful bohemian tent and has my altar, where I go meditate, journal, have amazing conversations with friends and sometimes write horoscopes. My husband and one of my best friends set it up for me while I was traveling and surprised me with it. When I go in there, it’s like a total reset.

Practices

Astrology Fundamentals
$49.99

Astrology Fundamentals

With The AstroTwins

Articles

Spirituality

Astrology Tells Us The Aries New Moon Is A Fresh Start & We'll Take It

The AstroTwins
Astrology Tells Us The Aries New Moon Is A Fresh Start & We'll Take It
Spirituality

Moon Curious? Here's Everything You Need To Know About New Moons & Their Energy

The AstroTwins
Moon Curious? Here's Everything You Need To Know About New Moons & Their Energy
Spirituality

Your Weekly Astro Forecast Is Here & It's An Invitation To Pursue Personal Goals

The AstroTwins
Your Weekly Astro Forecast Is Here & It's An Invitation To Pursue Personal Goals
Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope: Spring Is Here & It Could Spur Collective Action

The AstroTwins
Weekly Horoscope: Spring Is Here & It Could Spur Collective Action
Spirituality

6 Ways To Clean Up Your Life With Tonight's Supermoon In Virgo

The AstroTwins
6 Ways To Clean Up Your Life With Tonight's Supermoon In Virgo
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is In & It Has A Big Call To Action

The AstroTwins
Your Weekly Horoscope Is In & It Has A Big Call To Action
Spirituality

Lunar & Solar Eclipses 101: The Dos & Don'ts + What They Mean For You

The AstroTwins
Lunar & Solar Eclipses 101: The Dos & Don'ts + What They Mean For You
Personal Growth

Your March 2020 Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

The AstroTwins
Your March 2020 Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: These Are The 3 Days To Highlight & Underline

The AstroTwins
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: These Are The 3 Days To Highlight & Underline
Spirituality

*Face Palm* Mercury Retrograde Will Be Extra Noticeable This Week

The AstroTwins
*Face Palm* Mercury Retrograde Will Be Extra Noticeable This Week
Spirituality

This Weekend's New Moon Is The Most Spiritual Of The Year

The AstroTwins
This Weekend's New Moon Is The Most Spiritual Of The Year
Spirituality

6 Ways To Hone Your Healing Gifts This Pisces Season

The AstroTwins
6 Ways To Hone Your Healing Gifts This Pisces Season
Spirituality

This Isn't The Week To Put Your Blinders On, According To Astrology

The AstroTwins
This Isn't The Week To Put Your Blinders On, According To Astrology
Spirituality

Your Valentine's Week Horoscope Is Here (And Surprise, Surprise: It's Intense)

The AstroTwins
Your Valentine's Week Horoscope Is Here (And Surprise, Surprise: It's Intense)
Spirituality

6 Ways To Synch Up To This Weekend's Passionate & Playful Full Moon In Leo

The AstroTwins
6 Ways To Synch Up To This Weekend's Passionate & Playful Full Moon In Leo
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is In — And Monday Is A Big Day In The Stars

The AstroTwins
Your Weekly Horoscope Is In — And Monday Is A Big Day In The Stars
Spirituality

The First Mercury Retrograde Of The Decade Is Coming Our Way

The AstroTwins
The First Mercury Retrograde Of The Decade Is Coming Our Way
Spirituality

Astro Alert: Monday Could Be One Of The Most Romantic Days Of The Year

The AstroTwins
Astro Alert: Monday Could Be One Of The Most Romantic Days Of The Year
Spirituality

Do We Smell A *Metal* Rat? 2 Pros & A Con Of The Lunar New Year Animal

The AstroTwins
Do We Smell A *Metal* Rat? 2 Pros & A Con Of The Lunar New Year Animal
Spirituality

6 (Truly Fun) Ways To Tap Into The Energy Of The Aquarius New Moon

The AstroTwins
6 (Truly Fun) Ways To Tap Into The Energy Of The Aquarius New Moon