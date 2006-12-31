mbg Contributors

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins , are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times , Elle , Vogue , and Good Morning America . They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Q&A

What is your wellness philosophy?

Wellness is an inside-out job. As we heal ourselves, we reconnect to our power source within. It’s symbiotic: the more aligned you become with yourself through self-love, self-acceptance and self-discovery, the more light you have to share with the world. People all want to be honored, respected and seen as individuals, which is why astrology has always been so popular. It allows you to own and celebrate your quirks, without being judged for having them. Weirdly, it’s a safe space to be yourself and to belong—basic human psychological desires. We need more of those in the world, clearly.

What brought you into wellness?

When we first started writing for MBG in 2013, astrology wasn’t really considered part of the wellness world. Mind, body and spirit were still seen as separate categories. But over the past couple years, the wellness movement has really expanded to include self-awareness tools like astrology. As technology use grows, people long to be connected to nature, to live in sync with the cycles of the moon, to unplug. It’s all overlapped into one big metaphysical melting pot now, which is great! There are more choices than ever now, so people can design their own wellness practice with this big buffet of options that unite inner and outer wellbeing.

What does You. We. All. mean to you?

We hear it as a challenge to the world, and to ourselves, to find the sweet spot between diversity and divisiveness. How can we be unique, but not polarized? How can we advocate for equality and humanity, even if we find another person’s politics odious? It’s a daily struggle, especially in the current climate. Sometimes, it means stopping ourselves mid-rant, stepping away from the newsfeed and doing the painful work of asking: How am “I” also “you”? And how am I NOT you at the same time? Where does our “we” begin and end? What do we both want here at a fundamental level? How might you be a mirror or a messenger for something that “I” or “all of us” need to examine and change? This isn’t easy work. In the era of the #MeToo movement, as an example, it’s particularly hard. How can we have compassion for the soul of a person who’s harmed so many innocent people, while still holding them accountable and healing the victims of their crime? How can we reconcile the many years that we may have viewed this man as a heartwarming and beloved cultural icon, an artist or a champion of something we care about? That brings us to the ALL level. How can we change the ALL: the institutions, education, deeply entrenched and systems that allow these UNWELL things to carry on and seep into the culture?

What's your favorite ritual?

Ophira: One would think that astrologers’ lives are filled with rituals: crystals, sage, feathers, all of that. But my favorite ritual is actually waking up early, drinking a strong cup of coffee, and letting the creativity flow. Sometimes I’ll pull a card from one of my many divination decks to give me a focal point for the day. I love a good hunk of crystal, don’t get me wrong. But for me, the ritual is getting into the zone where ideas, inspiration and messages start to flow. Tali: I may be the more crystallized AstroTwin. I have a meditation room set up in my home, which my husband and I call the Moon Room. It’s decorated like a beautiful bohemian tent and has my altar, where I go meditate, journal, have amazing conversations with friends and sometimes write horoscopes. My husband and one of my best friends set it up for me while I was traveling and surprised me with it. When I go in there, it’s like a total reset.