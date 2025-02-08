Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

Valentine's Day Is Looking Romantic This Year—Here's Your Weekly Horoscope

The AstroTwins
Author:
The AstroTwins
February 08, 2025
The AstroTwins
Astrologers
By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Weekly Horoscope
Image by Jacob Lund / Stocksy
February 08, 2025
This week's full moon in Leo brings a heart-opening surge along with it—just in time for Valentine's Day on Friday. Here's your weekly horoscope.

Monday’s Mercury-Uranus square could bring a wave of confusing disinformation

Pause before you post! This Monday, your radical ideas might stir up more chaos than change as unruly Uranus in bullheaded Taurus clashes with Mercury in rebellious Aquarius.

Challenging the norm is one thing, but this feisty energy could drag you into a troll war that zaps hours of your time. Instead of firing off impulsive rants, take time to refine your message. Being the maverick could backfire spectacularly if you wind up spreading disinformation.

If you’re pitching a new concept, make sure your arguments are well-structured and backed by solid data. Innovation is valuable, but clarity is crucial. Today, aim to be understood, not just heard.

Resistance & rebellion arise under Tuesday’s Sun-Uranus square

Stay sharp and tread carefully! Tuesday's cosmic climate is extra heated as the Aquarius sun squares off with abrasive Uranus in Taurus, sparking potential flare-ups and ego battles.

This biannual clash tends to magnify power struggles and impulsive reactions. With both celestial bodies in unyielding fixed signs, expect a few stubborn "my way or the highway" standoffs. People are likely to react first and think later, making it easy for small disagreements to escalate.

Be the calm in the storm. Aim to diffuse tensions and contribute to solutions, not conflicts. Keep your cool and steer clear of unnecessary drama!

Wednesday’s full moon in Leo (8:53AM; 24°06’) open hearts, awakens courage

Courage unleashed! Wednesday marks the annual full moon in wholehearted Leo, which emboldens you to live—and love—out loud.

Be audacious with your style choices and shameless with the PDAs. If you and a certain someone have been coyly circling each other, this could be the moment you bite the bullet and cop to your attraction.

The playful, theatrical energy of the day can be fun, but don’t be performative at the expense of forging a deeper emotional connection.

With the full moon forming a tense square to unpredictable Uranus and opposing loose-lipped Mercury, be strategic about what you share. If you’re divulging personal details to a new friend or unveiling a work project, hold a few details back until you build trust.

Mercury sweeps into poetic Pisces from Friday (Valentine’s Day) until March 3

Let yourself get swept away this V-Day! Flirty Mercury sets sail in fantasy-fueled Pisces on Friday, drifting through this imaginative sign’s waters for a solid month.

As the messenger planet cranks up the volume on your intuition, you could download all sorts of divine inspiration, from song lyrics to the vision of an installation art piece.

Your subconscious will be buzzing, especially after dark. Make time for candlelight meditations, sound baths and any activities that relax your mind so you can receive messages and insights. Don’t rush to share them all, though!

Mercury in Pisces can drive up ambiguity. Since the messenger planet is spinning retrograde (in Aries and Pisces) from March 15 to April 7, you’ll need to navigate through some foggy communications. Pay close attention to what’s left unsaid. Body language and subtle signals might reveal more than words ever could!

Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.

More On This Topic

These 3 Signs Are The Old Souls Of Zodiac — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These 3 Signs Are The Old Souls Of Zodiac — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Most Judgmental? Watch Out For These 3
Spirituality

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Most Judgmental? Watch Out For These 3

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Won't Commit—Unless You're Really Compatible
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Won't Commit—Unless You're Really Compatible

Sarah Regan

Have Oily Skin? 4 Foods To Cut Out & What To Eat Instead, From An RD
Functional Food

Have Oily Skin? 4 Foods To Cut Out & What To Eat Instead, From An RD

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Are Bone Broth & Stock Really Different? Here's What An RD Says
Functional Food

Are Bone Broth & Stock Really Different? Here's What An RD Says

Eliza Sullivan

Guayusa Tea Is A Caffeine Alternative To Coffee—But Is It Healthy?
Functional Food

Guayusa Tea Is A Caffeine Alternative To Coffee—But Is It Healthy?

Andrea Jordan

These 3 Signs Are The Old Souls Of Zodiac — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These 3 Signs Are The Old Souls Of Zodiac — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Most Judgmental? Watch Out For These 3
Spirituality

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Most Judgmental? Watch Out For These 3

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Won't Commit—Unless You're Really Compatible
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Won't Commit—Unless You're Really Compatible

Sarah Regan

Have Oily Skin? 4 Foods To Cut Out & What To Eat Instead, From An RD
Functional Food

Have Oily Skin? 4 Foods To Cut Out & What To Eat Instead, From An RD

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Are Bone Broth & Stock Really Different? Here's What An RD Says
Functional Food

Are Bone Broth & Stock Really Different? Here's What An RD Says

Eliza Sullivan

Guayusa Tea Is A Caffeine Alternative To Coffee—But Is It Healthy?
Functional Food

Guayusa Tea Is A Caffeine Alternative To Coffee—But Is It Healthy?

Andrea Jordan

These 3 Signs Are The Old Souls Of Zodiac — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These 3 Signs Are The Old Souls Of Zodiac — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Most Judgmental? Watch Out For These 3
Spirituality

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Most Judgmental? Watch Out For These 3

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Won't Commit—Unless You're Really Compatible
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Won't Commit—Unless You're Really Compatible

Sarah Regan

Have Oily Skin? 4 Foods To Cut Out & What To Eat Instead, From An RD
Functional Food

Have Oily Skin? 4 Foods To Cut Out & What To Eat Instead, From An RD

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Are Bone Broth & Stock Really Different? Here's What An RD Says
Functional Food

Are Bone Broth & Stock Really Different? Here's What An RD Says

Eliza Sullivan

Guayusa Tea Is A Caffeine Alternative To Coffee—But Is It Healthy?
Functional Food

Guayusa Tea Is A Caffeine Alternative To Coffee—But Is It Healthy?

Andrea Jordan

These 3 Signs Are The Old Souls Of Zodiac — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These 3 Signs Are The Old Souls Of Zodiac — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Most Judgmental? Watch Out For These 3
Spirituality

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Most Judgmental? Watch Out For These 3

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Won't Commit—Unless You're Really Compatible
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Won't Commit—Unless You're Really Compatible

Sarah Regan

Have Oily Skin? 4 Foods To Cut Out & What To Eat Instead, From An RD
Functional Food

Have Oily Skin? 4 Foods To Cut Out & What To Eat Instead, From An RD

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Are Bone Broth & Stock Really Different? Here's What An RD Says
Functional Food

Are Bone Broth & Stock Really Different? Here's What An RD Says

Eliza Sullivan

Guayusa Tea Is A Caffeine Alternative To Coffee—But Is It Healthy?
Functional Food

Guayusa Tea Is A Caffeine Alternative To Coffee—But Is It Healthy?

Andrea Jordan

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.