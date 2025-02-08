Advertisement
Valentine's Day Is Looking Romantic This Year—Here's Your Weekly Horoscope
Monday’s Mercury-Uranus square could bring a wave of confusing disinformation
Pause before you post! This Monday, your radical ideas might stir up more chaos than change as unruly Uranus in bullheaded Taurus clashes with Mercury in rebellious Aquarius.
Challenging the norm is one thing, but this feisty energy could drag you into a troll war that zaps hours of your time. Instead of firing off impulsive rants, take time to refine your message. Being the maverick could backfire spectacularly if you wind up spreading disinformation.
If you’re pitching a new concept, make sure your arguments are well-structured and backed by solid data. Innovation is valuable, but clarity is crucial. Today, aim to be understood, not just heard.
Resistance & rebellion arise under Tuesday’s Sun-Uranus square
Stay sharp and tread carefully! Tuesday's cosmic climate is extra heated as the Aquarius sun squares off with abrasive Uranus in Taurus, sparking potential flare-ups and ego battles.
This biannual clash tends to magnify power struggles and impulsive reactions. With both celestial bodies in unyielding fixed signs, expect a few stubborn "my way or the highway" standoffs. People are likely to react first and think later, making it easy for small disagreements to escalate.
Be the calm in the storm. Aim to diffuse tensions and contribute to solutions, not conflicts. Keep your cool and steer clear of unnecessary drama!
Wednesday’s full moon in Leo (8:53AM; 24°06’) open hearts, awakens courage
Courage unleashed! Wednesday marks the annual full moon in wholehearted Leo, which emboldens you to live—and love—out loud.
Be audacious with your style choices and shameless with the PDAs. If you and a certain someone have been coyly circling each other, this could be the moment you bite the bullet and cop to your attraction.
The playful, theatrical energy of the day can be fun, but don’t be performative at the expense of forging a deeper emotional connection.
With the full moon forming a tense square to unpredictable Uranus and opposing loose-lipped Mercury, be strategic about what you share. If you’re divulging personal details to a new friend or unveiling a work project, hold a few details back until you build trust.
Mercury sweeps into poetic Pisces from Friday (Valentine’s Day) until March 3
Let yourself get swept away this V-Day! Flirty Mercury sets sail in fantasy-fueled Pisces on Friday, drifting through this imaginative sign’s waters for a solid month.
As the messenger planet cranks up the volume on your intuition, you could download all sorts of divine inspiration, from song lyrics to the vision of an installation art piece.
Your subconscious will be buzzing, especially after dark. Make time for candlelight meditations, sound baths and any activities that relax your mind so you can receive messages and insights. Don’t rush to share them all, though!
Mercury in Pisces can drive up ambiguity. Since the messenger planet is spinning retrograde (in Aries and Pisces) from March 15 to April 7, you’ll need to navigate through some foggy communications. Pay close attention to what’s left unsaid. Body language and subtle signals might reveal more than words ever could!
