Welcome, Aquarius Season! Here Are 5 Things You Need To Know
As another calendar year gets underway, it's time to say goodbye to Capricorn and hello to Aquarius season. As the sun moves into the sign of the progressive and humanitarian water bearer for the next four weeks, here's what to know:
Aquarius season begins January 19
Aquarius season begins this year on January 19. For the next four weeks, we'll all be tapping into our inner Aquarian, highlighting themes around community, innovation, and our collective future on this Earth.
As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, Aquarius is the sign of collective and humanitarian efforts, after all. "This is peak season for activism, and there's no shortage of important causes to rally behind in 2025," they explain.
During this Aquarius season, the twins suggest asking yourself how you can make your corner of the world a safer, more egalitarian place for all. "The Sun in 'one love' Aquarius shines a light on innovative solutions. Crowdfunding, crowdsourcing, or any pooling of resources gets a thumbs-up now," they add.
Set your intentions with the Aquarius new moon
On January 29, you'll have a chance to double down on your Aquarian intentions with the new moon.
In general, new moons are a time for making plans, visualizing, and planting seeds. And under these Aquarius skies, the twins note this new moon is all about new ideas, revolution, and the future. It also connects us to the element of air, which is all about communication and intellect.
Check out our roundup of new moon rituals for inspiration on how to connect with this moon.
Multiple retrogrades wrap up — finally
If you've been feeling a bit stagnant or unmotivated as you attempt to tackle New Year's resolutions, there are a handful of retrogrades you can thank for that. Luckily, they'll all be going direct soon enough.
On January 30, Uranus will go direct after an extended retrograde that began back in September. Throughout the past few months, you may have been reflecting on changes in your life as you prepare to move forward.
Meanwhile, Jupiter has been retrograde since October and will go direct on February 4. With the planet of luck and expansion finally resuming its direct course, things should start to flow a bit easier.
Just remember, Mars is still retrograde in Cancer until February 23, just a few days after we enter Pisces season. Until then, motivation and energy may still be lower, especially depending on where Cancer (and this Mars retrograde) falls in your birth chart.
The planet of love moves into energetic Aries
On February 3, the planet of love and beauty makes its way out of Pisces and into the fiery domain of the ram. In Aries, Venus takes on a more energized and passionate expression than Pisces' soft, whimsical nature.
You might find your sex drive is up or you're more interested in trying new things with your significant other.
If you're not partnered up, you could feel a push to put yourself out there again. Venus in Aries is a great time for flirty flings and first dates; just remember to keep a level head. As the old saying goes, "The flame that burns twice as bright burns half as long," and with Venus in Aries, flames will definitely be burning strong.
The Leo full moon turns up the heat
As Aquarius season winds down, we'll have a full moon in Aquarius' opposite sign—Leo—on February 12.
The culmination of the lunar cycle, full moons are a time for release and letting go, shedding the old to make way for the next lunar cycle.
With the full moon in Leo, the twins explain that we can all connect to our inner lion (or lioness!). "Leo loves to see and be seen. Bust out the bling; wear clothes that make you feel regal and glamorous; and dance, dance, dance," the twins say.
Check out our comprehensive guide to full moon rituals for more ways to work with this Leo full moon!
The takeaway
No matter your zodiac sign, we all have an inner Aquarian just waiting to come out over the next four weeks. Above all, Aquarius is a sign of humanitarianism and collective care, and the world can always use more of that.