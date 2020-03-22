The new moon is a time to set intentions and launch new projects. Since new moons happen once a month and signify the beginning of a cycle, you can think of them as a cosmic reset. The new moon is an ideal time to set intentions and goals that you'll develop as the moon waxes toward fullness. Connecting to these lunar energies can provide grounding and a sense of direction.

After the new moon, the light starts to build, as the moon gradually becomes more visible to us on earth. This phase between the new and full moon is called the waxing moon. Our mission during this time is to collect energy and information as everything becomes illuminated. We can use the waxing moon momentum for building, working toward a goal, or bringing the first phases of a project to fruition.

Then comes the full moon, a time for culmination and harvest. This is the peak moment that we've been working toward, when our new moon intentions reach their apex. Should we stay or should we go? Do we reap the rewards of our work or change course? As the moon becomes completely visible to us on earth, we can see everything clearly.

Next, the waning moon phase begins. As the moon recedes and the light starts to dwindle, we can begin to release what's no longer working for us. Reflect on what you've built during the waxing phase and shed what doesn't feel right. As the moon disappears from view, we can tie up any loose ends and say goodbye to what's not serving our highest purpose.

Astrologically speaking, new moons occur when the sun and the moon are at the exact same degree in the same zodiac sign. Full moons happen when they are in opposite zodiac signs but at the same degree. Every new moon will culminate in a corresponding full moon six months later. For example, a Pisces new moon will fall during Pisces season in February or March, then the Pisces full moon will arise during Virgo season in August or September.

You can set short-term goals between new and full moons every two weeks. Then, use lunar astrology for a longer game, creating intentions at a new moon that you'll develop over a six-month window.