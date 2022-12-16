Creating sacred, intentional space is an excellent way to invite new moon energy into your life. Oftentimes, when we create a physical environment, the energy we want more readily pours into our lives. Clear off a surface (dresser, table, etc.) and set any objects, intentions, lists, or images that remind you of what you're calling in with the new moon. Revisit this sacred space as the moon waxes. You can use it as a meditation station and light candles, use aromatherapy and oils, add crystals, and ground into the energy around the space every morning. New moons can also be a time to share sacred space with others through a new moon circle ceremony.