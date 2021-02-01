 Skip to content

9 Habits To Manifest Your Dreams Using The Law Of Attraction

Sonia Lopez Simpson
RYT-500 By Sonia Lopez Simpson
RYT-500
Sonia Lopez Simpson is a RYT-500 certified yoga teacher. She coaches women all over the world about finding their purpose and creating fulfilling lives for themselves.
Photo by Getty

Last updated on February 1, 2021

The first step of using the law of attraction to manifest your dreams is challenging the scarcity mindset and shifting to a more positive way of thinking—but you can't stop there! After all, the law of attraction is not a magic wand. We all have layers of limiting beliefs, fears, and blocks that cannot be changed overnight. Instead, in order to become a master at manifesting using the law of attraction, we have to put in the work of undoing the negative patterns that have been stored in our unconscious and replacing them with more empowering ones.

It's not easy, but here are nine helpful habits you can implement right now to start using the law of attraction to manifest your dreams:

1. Note what you focus on.

Start by noting what you instinctively focus on. Do you usually pay attention to what's going right in life, or what's going wrong? When you're working on manifesting your dreams, obstacles and challenges will inevitably arise. But when you focus on what's right, you become more of a problem-solver and can move through these obstacles with more ease.

2. Keep a worry list.

Since the brain has a negativity bias, it's no surprise that people are inclined to worry all the time. In order to kick the habit, try keeping a "worry list" for two weeks where you write down worries the second they come to you. This practice will not only help release the heavy energy that often keeps us stuck, but it will also help you review your worries after the fact to see if any of them were actually warranted or not. Your brain will then have proof that worrying is often a waste of energy.

3. Practice diaphragmatic breathing.

The Ultimate Guide To Breathwork


Practice this breathing technique for instant stress relief & calm. Take the class now.

Breathing from your belly, not your chest, spend a few minutes making your exhales longer than your inhales. If your inhale is 6 counts, make your exhale 8 counts, for example. This type of breathing activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for our rest-and-digest response. It will help produce a sense of relaxation and contentment and allow you to approach life with a clearer head.

4. Quiet the monkey mind with meditation.

Meditation quiets the monkey mind, which is naturally biased toward negativity. Remember: Meditating will NOT stop your thoughts, but it will show you how fleeting they are. Therefore, it can help you withdraw attention from stressful, negative patterns that your mind has created over time.

5. Move your body in whatever way feels good to you.

Negative emotions get stored in our bodies on a cellular level. Moving is one way to release stress and negative energy. It doesn't have to be intense; you can dance, practice yoga, or go for a walk.

6. Keep a gratitude journal.

Gratitude is one of the simplest ways to raise your positive vibrations. When we recognize our great fortune and appreciate all our blessings, it automatically puts us into a "feel-good" energetic vibration.

7. Write down your goals and connect to your "why."

Writing down a list of your goals will help you get clear and take more inspired action. Be sure that when you do, you connect to your "why"—the feeling that you hope will come when you achieve this goal.

8. Visualize what it will look like when you achieve your dreams.

Once you've written down your goals and connected with your why, read from the list first thing in the morning and right before bed every day. Take a few minutes to visualize and connect with the feeling of achieving your dreams.

9. Feel like you already have what you want.

Feeling is believing. Let these visualizations transport you to a world in which everything has gone your way. Pay attention to the details: What this world looks like, feels like, and sounds like. Doing so will help generate more excitement and positivity, and encourage you to continue taking inspired action towards your dreams.

Whether or not you subscribe to the law of attraction principles, at the very least implementing these habits can help you get clear on exactly what you want—and they might just help you get it, too.

