9 Habits To Manifest Your Dreams Using The Law Of Attraction

Since the brain has a negativity bias1 , it's no surprise that people are inclined to worry all the time. In order to kick the habit, try keeping a "worry list" for two weeks where you write down worries the second they come to you. This practice will not only help release the heavy energy that often keeps us stuck, but it will also help you review your worries after the fact to see if any of them were actually warranted or not. Your brain will then have proof that worrying is often a waste of energy.