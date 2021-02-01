9 Habits To Manifest Your Dreams Using The Law Of Attraction

The first step of using the law of attraction to manifest your dreams is challenging the scarcity mindset and shifting to a more positive way of thinking—but you can't stop there! After all, the law of attraction is not a magic wand. We all have layers of limiting beliefs, fears, and blocks that cannot be changed overnight. Instead, in order to become a master at manifesting using the law of attraction, we have to put in the work of undoing the negative patterns that have been stored in our unconscious and replacing them with more empowering ones.

It's not easy, but here are nine helpful habits you can implement right now to start using the law of attraction to manifest your dreams: