Racing Thoughts? These 4 Breath Techniques Can Beat Monkey Mind

Take a moment to imagine one of those vintage windup monkeys: You know, the ones with the yellow-and-red-striped outfits, bulging eyes, and creepy smiles on their faces. Turn the key, let it go, and the monkey goes nuts, making screeching sounds with those brass cymbals.

Now, imagine that you're the windup monkey. Well, your body is. And your mind is the key, winding itself again and again with every experience, thought, and emotion. Each time you wind the key, the tension in the mind and the body builds. You can feel the resistance growing tighter and tighter—and you know there are only so many times you can keep turning the key until the spring snaps. So you wind it just enough, then let it go and watch the monkey do its thing.

Unfortunately, at times, when we're too wound up, we also screech, showing our teeth, and feel like we're banging our head against the wall. The term "monkey mind" has never felt so fitting, huh?