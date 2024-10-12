After all, Pisces is the only water sign that doesn't have armor for boundaries. (They're represented by fish, whereas Scorpio is a scorpion and Cancer, a crab). And not only that, but Pisces is ruled by Neptune. Neptune is quite literally the planet of illusion, dreams, and fantasies. In other words, it's all too easy to manipulate a Pisces if they haven't realized how impressionable they are.