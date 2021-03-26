Aries 101: Everything You Need To Know About The Kickstarter Of The Zodiac

Everything You Need To Know About Aries: Personality Traits, Compatibility, & More
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Aries is the first sign of the zodiac (March 21 to April 20) and its mascot is the Ram. As a fire sign ruled by the planet Mars, Aries energy is individualistic, bold, and brave.
Here, we're diving into Aries personality traits and how they apply in love, career, and more.
Aries personality traits:
As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries folks like to initiate and dive headfirst (like a Ram) into whatever it is they're passionate about.
This is partly due to their planetary ruler, Mars. As the planet of desire, action, war, and heat, Mars is responsible for lots of the traits we associate with our Aries friends.
As a Cardinal fire sign, Aries also likes to be on the move and travels a zillion miles an hour. It can be hard to keep up with an impassioned and empowered Aries.
Think about the amount of boldness, risk, confidence, and sheer energy and life force it takes to start any kind of project or phase in life. That's all Aries.
The Aries archetype is also about the passion and innocence of youth. As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries leaps in horns-first and asks questions about it later. This fiery Aries energy can be inspiring, energetic, ferocious—and a little intimidating.
Challenges and opportunities for growth:
One word: burnout. The Aries fire blazes fierce and bright, but it’s fast fuel that needs to be fanned, fed, and nurtured. Remember to slow down, listen to your body, and know that you don’t have to do everything with lightning-quick speed, Aries!
Mars, Aries’ planetary ruler, is always in conversation with Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and art. A helpful hint for Aries is to sink into this Venusian energy once in a while and remember that leisure, beauty, and sensuality are just as important as speed, passion, and winning.
The old adage, “Think before you speak, look before you leap,” is a helpful reminder for ultra-powerful Aries energy. Like the ram butting its head up against the wall, Aries too can get caught in frustrating cycles of negativity.
Relax, slow down, and think about what you really want to say and do before acting.
Remember that sometimes, simply being can be a kind of action, Aries.
Aries in love, sex & relationships:
Our Aries friends need to feel the heat in the bedroom with any potential or long-term partner. After all, for Aries, passionate sex is a form of creative expression.
Aries' ruler planet Mars is about heat, drama, and intensity. This means that the Aries energy craves excitement over romance, passion over harmony.
Since Aries are so independent, they usually need a partner who will allow them to be their boldest, most fiery selves. Aries/Mars energy is also fiercely protective of loved ones and all about advocating for those they care about.
In short: you really want an Aries on your team, whether as a friend or a partner.
One thing to note is that all of this Mars energy can sometimes lead to a “my way or the highway” attitude, making compromise an area of growth in many Aries relationships.
Aries in career & money:
As in love and romance, independence is a keyword for Aries in matters of career and money. Aries folks aren’t known for taking orders well, preferring to be their own bosses.
Aries can also make excellent leaders. Heading up a team of people, they encourage risk-taking, pioneering vision, and fearlessness.
An ideal career for this sign is anything that allows them to use their fiery fuel to fight for a cause they believe in and/or something that involves athleticism or physicality. (Mars is bodily and likes to move.)
Aries is equally well-suited for freelancing or independent contracting, as the DIY life fits the sign's autonomous temperament.
The challenge for Aries is staying committed. This fire sign loves to start projects, but not necessarily finish them. Over the course of their careers, Aries folks will need to figure out what truly makes their inner light shine and how they can best keep it burning.
Aries compatibility:
There are no absolutes when it comes to astrological compatibility, and Aries can make it work with anyone who shares their passionate energy. That being said, Aries typically craves partners and friends who will appreciate their indie nature and who also have full, busy lives of their own.
Compatible signs:
Generally, the most compatible signs for Aries for friendship and romantic relationships are Libra (sometimes, opposites attract), Sagittarius, and Leo (fellow fire signs will speak their same passionate language).
Incompatible signs:
Aries can tend to butt heads against Cancers, as these water signs tend to take things personally—a danger when you’re dating or befriending a fierce Ram like Aries.
An Aries-Capricorn match can also sometimes be tough, as Aries does not want to be restricted or restrained. Above all, Aries likes a challenge and needs the space and freedom to be themselves.
Summary
Aries is the fierce individualist of the zodiac. This fiery ram can teach all of us how to be our boldest, most independent selves.
