Aries 101: Everything You Need To Know About The Kickstarter Of The Zodiac

As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries folks like to initiate and dive headfirst (like a Ram) into whatever it is they're passionate about.

This is partly due to their planetary ruler, Mars. As the planet of desire, action, war, and heat, Mars is responsible for lots of the traits we associate with our Aries friends.

As a Cardinal fire sign, Aries also likes to be on the move and travels a zillion miles an hour. It can be hard to keep up with an impassioned and empowered Aries.

Think about the amount of boldness, risk, confidence, and sheer energy and life force it takes to start any kind of project or phase in life. That's all Aries.

The Aries archetype is also about the passion and innocence of youth. As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries leaps in horns-first and asks questions about it later. This fiery Aries energy can be inspiring, energetic, ferocious—and a little intimidating.