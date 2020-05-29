As McDonough explains, Western astrology bases charts off of the "tropical calendar" (which most of the world uses) and the four seasons, while Vedic astrology charts are calculated using something called the sidereal system, which looks at the changing, observable constellations. (Western astrology does not change in the same way, and works with the planets' fixed positions.)

Another interesting distinction is that modern Western astrology has become more psychologically oriented, where Vedic astrology is based upon one's individual Karma, according to McDonough. "Karma is a very significant element of Jyotish," she says, "and practicing Jyotish in the United States may take a more cross-cultural approach, and a less deterministic viewpoint, to chart interpretation and predication than a traditional Indian astrologer might."

The two modalities also have a different take on what a retrograde planet actually means and what some of the planetary aspects represent. "All planets in Western astrology share the same type of aspect, such as a square, trine, sextile or opposition," McDonough notes. "Vedic astrology utilizes special aspects—each planet has a specific aspect or set of aspects, along with different strengths that are applied to that specific aspect." Not to mention, Vedic astrology views your rising sign as more important than your sun sign.

"Jyotish will provide insight to one’s dharma, or life path, and reveal our innate gifts and challenges," McDonough says. "It can help us better understand our relationships to our family, friends and life partners. Having this fundamental understanding really helps to ease and relieve stress and our emotional ups and downs."

Overall, any divinatory form is a way to get better in touch with yourself and your spiritual life, in whatever way works best for you. If you're already up to speed on Western astrology (and if you're not, might we suggest the AstroTwins' Astrology Fundamentals class on mbg?), this is another modality to add to your repertoire.