So, why do people freak out about Mercury retrogrades? We covered the literal astronomy of it, but astrologically speaking, there are some other implications that tend to make people a little nervous.

For one thing, Mercury governs themes around communication, technology, and travel—so when it's retrograde, those are exactly the areas that tend to get hit the hardest. Think travel delays, miscommunications, accidentally sending an email too soon...things of that nature.

As the AstroTwins previously explained to mindbodygreen, "During [Mercury retrogrades], astrologers advise against buying new computers, electronic devices, appliances, and cars," adding that signing contracts is also tricky during Mercury retrograde, as you can easily miss an important detail.

But according to Pennington, Mercury retrogrades aren't totally a bad thing. In fact, she says, they offer us the perfect opportunity to "go back in time" and make any revisions necessary before moving forward.

Sure, your texts might not send as quickly, or you might get a flat tire on the way to work, but in terms of the big picture, Pennington explains, "It kind of forces the idea that editing, revising, cutting things out, going back to something and reworking it—these things are just part of the process."

So instead of looking at Mercury retrogrades as something to fear, she tells mindbodygreen, use it as a chance to ensure you're getting things right.