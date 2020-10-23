As the twins explain, "Mercury is the messenger of the sky, so it moves quickly around the sun. Where the sun gives us our information and energy, mercury spreads the message. It moves quickly and impulsively—and it affects our day to day interactions with people—whether in person or via electronics."

So when it's retrograde (which usually happens for three weeks at a time, a few times a year), there's a tendency to speak carelessly, or "put your foot in your mouth," they note. We might not think about how what we say will impact the person we're speaking to, and this can cause "a chain reaction of unintended upsets and insults," the twins add.

As far as romantic relationships go, Mercury retrogrades are often accompanied by blasts from the past. "Retrogrades rule the past," the twins say, "so people from our past often come back. You might get a ping from an old crush or love interest, for example."

"It's a time that can be very confusing," the twins note, but it's also "a good relationship review period if you can talk about the things that are bothering you both calmly," they add. However, because it creates so many misunderstandings, there's a good chance conversations can quickly turn sour during a retrograde so tread lightly.

The big takeaway is that interactions, whether romantic or not, may be tenser, snippier, and harder to navigate than usual during this time. Misunderstandings are likely, as is impulsivity. This makes slowing down essential, no matter your sign.