Spirituality
October 23, 2020 — 12:44 PM

Mercury retrograde is infamous for causing all sorts of astrological commotion here on the physical plane. As the winged messenger planet, Mercury rules communication, information, logic, and transportation. And when it's in retrograde, those categories tend to go a little haywire.

Here's what mbg's resident astrologists, the AstroTwins, have to say about how Mercury retrograde can influence our relationships and what we can do to keep things as steady as possible through this turbulent transit.

How Mercury retrograde impacts relationships—romantic and otherwise.

As the twins explain, "Mercury is the messenger of the sky, so it moves quickly around the sun. Where the sun gives us our information and energy, mercury spreads the message. It moves quickly and impulsively—and it affects our day to day interactions with people—whether in person or via electronics."

So when it's retrograde (which usually happens for three weeks at a time, a few times a year), there's a tendency to speak carelessly, or "put your foot in your mouth," they note. We might not think about how what we say will impact the person we're speaking to, and this can cause "a chain reaction of unintended upsets and insults," the twins add.

As far as romantic relationships go, Mercury retrogrades are often accompanied by blasts from the past. "Retrogrades rule the past," the twins say, "so people from our past often come back. You might get a ping from an old crush or love interest, for example."

"It's a time that can be very confusing," the twins note, but it's also "a good relationship review period if you can talk about the things that are bothering you both calmly," they add. However, because it creates so many misunderstandings, there's a good chance conversations can quickly turn sour during a retrograde so tread lightly.

The big takeaway is that interactions, whether romantic or not, may be tenser, snippier, and harder to navigate than usual during this time. Misunderstandings are likely, as is impulsivity. This makes slowing down essential, no matter your sign.

How to navigate Mercury retrograde based on your zodiac element.

Here's the twins' advice for how each sign can navigate this chaotic time with their relationships in tact.

Fire signs—Aries, Leo, & Sagittarius

Fire signs are already known to be fast moving and impatient, the twins note, so they need to slow down and really think before they speak. "They can already be a bit blunt. Plus, rushing through the details of things is not advised, because they can miss critical information," the twins say. If you're a fire sign, Mercury retrograde is not the time for a "better done than perfect" philosophy, according to them.

Earth—Taurus, Virgo, & Capricorn

Where fire signs may overlook details, earth signs wouldn't dream of it. "Earth signs can get stuck kind of overthinking and overanalyzing," the twins say. Because of this, they can find themselves in the weeds, losing sight of the bigger picture. During retrograde, the twins say earth signs would be well-served to practice "letting go and forgiving and moving on, instead of hammering something to death." It's also worth noting that Mercury rules Virgo, so Virgo's will be particularly affected by Mercury retrograde.

Air—Gemini, Libra, & Aquarius

Along with Virgo, Mercury also rules Gemini, so Gemini's should take things extra slow and controlled during retrograde periods. And a PSA for air signs, the zodiac's communicators, in general: "Even if you have good intentions, you're going to be misunderstood," the twins say, so "take it easy on the social media trigger finger." You could even consider DIY-ing a silent retreat or going on a social media detox for a portion of Mercury retrograde, they suggest.

Water—Cancer, Scorpio, & Pisces

And lastly, water signs are known to get super emotional, according to the twins, which means they can be reactive—especially during Mercury retrograde. "They need to check the facts before they react, because they're likely to go into a tailspin without really having all the information they need," they explain. And while water signs pride themselves on their intuition, they shouldn't be surprised if it's a bit off during this time. "Water signs that tend to go with their gut and trust their intuition will find it can be quite off during mercury retrograde, so don't follow the feelings only."

The bottom line:

Mercury retrograde is a time that's full of surprises—and misunderstandings. But we don't have to let it get the best of us! With a little conscious communication and patience, we can try our best to make it through. And when all else fails, just remember, retrogrades (thankfully) don't last forever.

