In astrology, each planet governs a different area of our lives. In mythology, Mercury was the winged messenger—so Mercury rules communication, information, logic, and transportation. When Mercury goes retrograde, it's actually passing the Earth in its journey around the Sun. From our vantage point, Mercury appears to be moving in a different direction in the sky (i.e., retrograde). It's important to note that the planet Mercury isn't actually moving backward during its retrograde. It just appears that way from our perspective.

As a result, technology, travel plans, and communication can feel slowed down or scrambled. During this period, astrologers advise against buying new computers, electronic devices, appliances, and cars. Instead, use this time to research your options and comparison-shop. Signing contracts is also tricky during Mercury retrograde, as you may miss an important detail. If you have to ink your name, be sure to review the fine print (preferably with an attorney). Back up your important data (photos, files) before the retrograde to avoid losses. Travel plans can be affected, so leave for the airport early, pack a spare tire for your road trips, and make sure passports and IDs are all up to date!