 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
How To Communicate In Your Relationships During Mercury Retrograde's Shadow Period

How To Communicate In Your Relationships During Mercury Retrograde's Shadow Period

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Man And Woman Dancing In A Desert

Image by Brianna Lee / Stocksy

June 3, 2022 — 11:36 AM

The latest Mercury retrograde period is finally over as of Friday, June 3 (whew!), but we're not out of the woods yet. Each Mercury retrograde comes with a "shadow" period in the two weeks before and after the planet's backspin, so it's in your best interest to keep your wits about you in the coming weeks.

Since Mercury retrograde is infamous for causing communication issues, here are some tips for navigating your relationships—romantic and otherwise—until its shadow period is really over.

1. Reflect on this Mercury retrograde.

Retrogrades are an excellent time to review, reassess, and revise—and in this case, their shadow period offers us the chance to get clear on our most important connections. So one of the best things you can do during Mercury retrograde's shadow period is reflect on all that you've learned or realized about your relationships since the retrograde began in early May. As astrologer Jennifer Racioppi tells mbg, your reflections can guide you towards future action—and then it's up to you to "score the touchdown" so to speak.

From exes coming back around, to communication mishaps, what did you experience this retrograde? What can this teach you about your relationships, what's working in them, and what isn't?

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Slowly integrate its lessons.

Much of the confusion Mercury retrograde causes will still be felt during the shadow period, so rather than diving into making big changes, take time to slowly but surely integrate your reflections and lessons. Racioppi recommends taking the next few weeks to mull over any big relationship moves.

By all means, put together a plan of action based on your reflections—but don't feel like you need to do anything drastic just yet. This brings us to our next point...

3. Proceed with caution.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(279)
sleep support+

Again, we're very much not out of the woods yet, so many of the rules of thumb for Mercury retrograde still apply during this time, like thinking before you speak, being wary of blasts from the past, and double-checking everything before you hit send.

If you find yourself struggling to communicate effectively, know that it's fine to hold off on any major conversations for the next couple weeks if you can. And if you do have to tackle a big discussion with a partner, friend, or family member, consider having a script of talking points to avoid getting lost in translation.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

Mercury retrograde may be over, but its looming shadow period can still cause communication issues. By reflecting and integrating the things you've learned in recent weeks, and treading lightly with important conversations, you (and your relationships) can make it through the shadow period unscathed.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

6 Practical Ways To Set Better Boundaries Around Your Time, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
6 Practical Ways To Set Better Boundaries Around Your Time, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What It Really Means If You Keep Having The Same Dream Over & Over (And Over)

Sarah Regan
What It Really Means If You Keep Having The Same Dream Over & Over (And Over)
$29.99

How To Find True Love In The Modern World

With Megan Bruneau, M.A.
How To Find True Love In The Modern World
Beauty

This Juicy Summertime Scent Is An Instant, Lavish Vacation

Alexandra Engler
This Juicy Summertime Scent Is An Instant, Lavish Vacation
Functional Food

The Easiest Way To Track Your Sodium Intake & Still Eat Delicious Food

Braelyn Wood
The Easiest Way To Track Your Sodium Intake & Still Eat Delicious Food
Beauty

Can Soil Health Change Your Skin? The Connection May Surprise You

Alexandra Engler
Can Soil Health Change Your Skin? The Connection May Surprise You
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

This Popsicle Will Instantly Refresh Your Summer Skin (It's Not What You Think)

Hannah Frye
This Popsicle Will Instantly Refresh Your Summer Skin (It's Not What You Think)
Beauty

The Sneaky Accessory That Can Secretly Cause Wrinkles (Even We Were Surprised)

Jamie Schneider
The Sneaky Accessory That Can Secretly Cause Wrinkles (Even We Were Surprised)
Integrative Health

This Supplement Is So Good, It's Helping New Parents Sleep Through The Night

Emma Loewe
This Supplement Is So Good, It's Helping New Parents Sleep Through The Night
Home

Doing Chores On Sunday? This One Step Will Elevate Your Cleaning Ritual

Hannah Frye
Doing Chores On Sunday? This One Step Will Elevate Your Cleaning Ritual
Mental Health

PSA: Rewiring Your Brain Is Vital For Lifelong Learning & Happiness

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
PSA: Rewiring Your Brain Is Vital For Lifelong Learning & Happiness
Women's Health

If You Experience Brain Fog, You're Definitely Going To Want To Read This

Josey Murray
If You Experience Brain Fog, You're Definitely Going To Want To Read This
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/communication-tips-for-mercury-retrogrades-shadow-period

Your article and new folder have been saved!