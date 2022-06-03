The latest Mercury retrograde period is finally over as of Friday, June 3 (whew!), but we're not out of the woods yet. Each Mercury retrograde comes with a "shadow" period in the two weeks before and after the planet's backspin, so it's in your best interest to keep your wits about you in the coming weeks.

Since Mercury retrograde is infamous for causing communication issues, here are some tips for navigating your relationships—romantic and otherwise—until its shadow period is really over.