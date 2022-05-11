 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
Mercury Is Retrograde Until June 3—Here's What To Know, From Astrologers

Mercury Is Retrograde Until June 3—Here's What To Know, From Astrologers

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
How To Deal With This Week's Mercury Retrograde, From A Psychological Astrologer

Image by Lyuba Burakova / Stocksy

May 11, 2022 — 11:04 AM

We're gearing up for a potentially tumultuous few weeks, thanks to the arrival of the year's second Mercury retrograde. But don't panic—we asked astrologers how to handle it so we can all make it through this retrograde period unscathed. Here's what they had to say.

What's different about this Mercury retrograde?

As you may know, Mercury goes "retrograde" when it passes the Earth as it journeys around the sun. From our perspective, this makes it appear as if Mercury is moving backwards (even though it isn't actually). And Mercury, being the planet of communication, information, logic, and transportation, can mess with all of those themes as it moves through this backspin.

According to psychotherapist and astrologer, Jennifer Freed Ph.D., this particular retrograde begins in the sign of Gemini, which also happens to be ruled by Mercury. It will then move into the sign of Taurus, impacting more Taurean themes, until it goes direct once more on June 3.

"So the first bit of this retrograde is going to be a lot of tricky wordplay and confusions around what Gemini represents, which is the mind and our networks. And it really does rule technology, to a degree, so we can expect some amusing diversions with technology," Freed explains.

"And then it goes back into Taurus, and that's a whole other ballgame... We're going to have a lot of different challenges around how we think about our money and our body," she adds.

And as an FYI, Freed says we're all be affected by this transit, though if this Mercury retrograde lands exactly on your sun, moon, or rising sign, "you will have an extra opportunity to be consciously minded."

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to handle it.

So, what can be done to make it through this often challenging period? According to the AstroTwins, you'll want to expect friction in relationships but avoid taking sides, triple-check any messages you're sending out (or contracts you're signing), and even hold off on making travel plans or transportation purchases.

As Freed tells mbg, it's also a good idea to have a sense of humor around it all, lest you get too frustrated. Knowing delays, miscommunications, and scrambled thoughts are likely will make them feel more manageable if and when they arise.

On top of that, Mercury retrogrades in general are a good time to revise, revisit ideas, review—all the "re-" words, Freed says. "It's all about slowing down," she notes, adding, "If you want to have a great Mercury retrograde, follow the Rule of three: Don't speak anything or send anything before you reviewed it three times."

calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+

Try to give yourself a bit of grace for the next few weeks and make sure you are tending to your basic needs: Eat nourishing foods, take time out of the day to relax, and prioritize managing stress as much as possible. This will help you meet any unexpected mishaps or miscommunications with a clear mind.

And once this Mercury retrograde shifts into Taurus, the twins say that budgets, schedules, and relationship rules will demand keenness and clarity, so keep an eye on those areas as well.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

Mercury retrograde is bound to cause the occasional mishap, but understanding the areas it's going to impact is one of the best ways you can prepare. So until June 3 (and even a bit after, given Mercury retrograde's shadow period), take it slow, choose your words carefully, and try to find the humor in it all.

calm+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Break Free Of Toxic People With This "Cord-Cutting" Exercise For Strength

Catharine Allan
Break Free Of Toxic People With This "Cord-Cutting" Exercise For Strength
Spirituality

Seeing This Sign Can Mean It's Time To Get Honest With Yourself

Sarah Regan
Seeing This Sign Can Mean It's Time To Get Honest With Yourself
Beauty

The Surprising Way To Apply Concealer That Makes Dark Circles Invisible

Jamie Schneider
The Surprising Way To Apply Concealer That Makes Dark Circles Invisible
Integrative Health

Vitamin D Isn't Just For Bones: 6 Surprising Perks You Probably Don't Know Yet*

Morgan Chamberlain
Vitamin D Isn't Just For Bones: 6 Surprising Perks You Probably Don't Know Yet*
Functional Food

I Study Brain Health & Longevity: This Is My Favorite Breakfast For Cognition

Hannah Frye
I Study Brain Health & Longevity: This Is My Favorite Breakfast For Cognition
Home

The Secret To Keeping Glass Showers Streak-Free + 5 Best Cleaners

Emma Loewe
The Secret To Keeping Glass Showers Streak-Free + 5 Best Cleaners
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Should You Wash New Clothes Before Wearing Them? The Answer May Surprise You

Hannah Frye
Should You Wash New Clothes Before Wearing Them? The Answer May Surprise You
Integrative Health

Tired People Want To Know: Is It OK To Take Melatonin Every Night?

Emma Loewe
Tired People Want To Know: Is It OK To Take Melatonin Every Night?
Functional Food

5 Unexpected Benefits Of Caffeine That You May Not Know About

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
5 Unexpected Benefits Of Caffeine That You May Not Know About
Integrative Health

Struggling To Focus? Try These 8 Tips To Promote Attentiveness & Productivity

Josey Murray
Struggling To Focus? Try These 8 Tips To Promote Attentiveness & Productivity
Routines

This Explosive Cardio Movement Will Also Fire Up Your Core

Merrell Readman
This Explosive Cardio Movement Will Also Fire Up Your Core
Mental Health

5 Easy Tips To Enhance Your Memory & Promote Mental Resilience

Morgan Chamberlain
5 Easy Tips To Enhance Your Memory & Promote Mental Resilience
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/mercury-retrograde-may-2022
calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
calm+

Your article and new folder have been saved!