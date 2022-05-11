How To Deal With This Week's Mercury Retrograde, From A Psychological Astrologer

Mercury Is Retrograde Until June 3—Here's What To Know, From Astrologers
We're gearing up for a potentially tumultuous few weeks, thanks to the arrival of the year's second Mercury retrograde. But don't panic—we asked astrologers how to handle it so we can all make it through this retrograde period unscathed. Here's what they had to say.
What's different about this Mercury retrograde?
As you may know, Mercury goes "retrograde" when it passes the Earth as it journeys around the sun. From our perspective, this makes it appear as if Mercury is moving backwards (even though it isn't actually). And Mercury, being the planet of communication, information, logic, and transportation, can mess with all of those themes as it moves through this backspin.
According to psychotherapist and astrologer, Jennifer Freed Ph.D., this particular retrograde begins in the sign of Gemini, which also happens to be ruled by Mercury. It will then move into the sign of Taurus, impacting more Taurean themes, until it goes direct once more on June 3.
"So the first bit of this retrograde is going to be a lot of tricky wordplay and confusions around what Gemini represents, which is the mind and our networks. And it really does rule technology, to a degree, so we can expect some amusing diversions with technology," Freed explains.
"And then it goes back into Taurus, and that's a whole other ballgame... We're going to have a lot of different challenges around how we think about our money and our body," she adds.
And as an FYI, Freed says we're all be affected by this transit, though if this Mercury retrograde lands exactly on your sun, moon, or rising sign, "you will have an extra opportunity to be consciously minded."
How to handle it.
So, what can be done to make it through this often challenging period? According to the AstroTwins, you'll want to expect friction in relationships but avoid taking sides, triple-check any messages you're sending out (or contracts you're signing), and even hold off on making travel plans or transportation purchases.
As Freed tells mbg, it's also a good idea to have a sense of humor around it all, lest you get too frustrated. Knowing delays, miscommunications, and scrambled thoughts are likely will make them feel more manageable if and when they arise.
On top of that, Mercury retrogrades in general are a good time to revise, revisit ideas, review—all the "re-" words, Freed says. "It's all about slowing down," she notes, adding, "If you want to have a great Mercury retrograde, follow the Rule of three: Don't speak anything or send anything before you reviewed it three times."
Try to give yourself a bit of grace for the next few weeks and make sure you are tending to your basic needs: Eat nourishing foods, take time out of the day to relax, and prioritize managing stress as much as possible. This will help you meet any unexpected mishaps or miscommunications with a clear mind.
And once this Mercury retrograde shifts into Taurus, the twins say that budgets, schedules, and relationship rules will demand keenness and clarity, so keep an eye on those areas as well.
The takeaway.
Mercury retrograde is bound to cause the occasional mishap, but understanding the areas it's going to impact is one of the best ways you can prepare. So until June 3 (and even a bit after, given Mercury retrograde's shadow period), take it slow, choose your words carefully, and try to find the humor in it all.
