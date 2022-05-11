How To Deal With This Week's Mercury Retrograde, From A Psychological Astrologer

As you may know, Mercury goes "retrograde" when it passes the Earth as it journeys around the sun. From our perspective, this makes it appear as if Mercury is moving backwards (even though it isn't actually). And Mercury, being the planet of communication, information, logic, and transportation, can mess with all of those themes as it moves through this backspin.

According to psychotherapist and astrologer, Jennifer Freed Ph.D., this particular retrograde begins in the sign of Gemini, which also happens to be ruled by Mercury. It will then move into the sign of Taurus, impacting more Taurean themes, until it goes direct once more on June 3.

"So the first bit of this retrograde is going to be a lot of tricky wordplay and confusions around what Gemini represents, which is the mind and our networks. And it really does rule technology, to a degree, so we can expect some amusing diversions with technology," Freed explains.

"And then it goes back into Taurus, and that's a whole other ballgame... We're going to have a lot of different challenges around how we think about our money and our body," she adds.

And as an FYI, Freed says we're all be affected by this transit, though if this Mercury retrograde lands exactly on your sun, moon, or rising sign, "you will have an extra opportunity to be consciously minded."