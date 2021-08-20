Feeling Stressed & Overwhelmed? 9 Science-Backed Products To Help You Relax

For the moments when stress hits outside the comfort of your own home, a pair of noise-canceling headphones can help you listen to calming books on the move. Sign up for a subscription service like Audible for easy access to titles that transport you to a mystical world, give you tangible well-being advice, or anything in between.

Or, if you're in the mood for something more spiritual, why not immerse yourself in a sound bath? Sound healing has long been a part of healing practices around the world, with the power to alter our brainwaves and help us get into more relaxed states. It's been shown to help take the edge off everything from sleep disorders and addiction down to occasional stress and anxiousness. Sacred Acoustics recordings are great for getting started.