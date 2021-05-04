As a fixed earth sign, Taurus likes routine, familiarity, and stability.

Ever hear that Taureans are stubborn or immovable? Well, when a Taurus sets their mind to something, it’s going to happen. (But don't rush them—Taureans move at a slow, steady pace, unlike the fast-and-furious Aries who come before them in the zodiac.)

Venus, the ruler of Taurus, is the planet of love, beauty, art, peace, and harmony. Thanks to Venus' sweet and sultry energy, Taureans are also known for their love of all things earthly and sensory. To enjoy life to the fullest, this sign is all about slowing down, taking it all in, and seeking comfort. Taurus folks crave food, environments, people, and feelings that are familiar, cozy, and pleasing to all the senses.

We often associate Taurus with the kind of beauty that’s found in the environment or the earth itself: The expansive mountains and alluring forests that have been around long before humans.

As a fixed sign, Taurus falls in the middle of the season (spring, if you’re in the northern hemisphere) and symbolizes the stability that is essential for growth.