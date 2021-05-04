Everything You Need To Know About Taurus: Personality Traits, Compatibility & More
Taurus is the second sign of the zodiac (April 21-May 20) and it's symbolized by the bull. As a Venus-ruled earth sign, Taurus is grounded, sturdy, and interested in the beauty of the natural world. Here, we're diving into Taurus' personality traits and how they apply in love, career, and more.
Taurus personality traits:
As a fixed earth sign, Taurus likes routine, familiarity, and stability.
Ever hear that Taureans are stubborn or immovable? Well, when a Taurus sets their mind to something, it’s going to happen. (But don't rush them—Taureans move at a slow, steady pace, unlike the fast-and-furious Aries who come before them in the zodiac.)
Venus, the ruler of Taurus, is the planet of love, beauty, art, peace, and harmony. Thanks to Venus' sweet and sultry energy, Taureans are also known for their love of all things earthly and sensory. To enjoy life to the fullest, this sign is all about slowing down, taking it all in, and seeking comfort. Taurus folks crave food, environments, people, and feelings that are familiar, cozy, and pleasing to all the senses.
We often associate Taurus with the kind of beauty that’s found in the environment or the earth itself: The expansive mountains and alluring forests that have been around long before humans.
As a fixed sign, Taurus falls in the middle of the season (spring, if you’re in the northern hemisphere) and symbolizes the stability that is essential for growth.
Challenges and opportunities for growth:
This sign moves slowly but steadily, which can sometimes get them accused of being lazy. But remember the tale of the tortoise and the hare? There are definite upsides to Taurus' slow-burning energy. However, sometimes this sign needs a little help to really get going. This can take the form of a pep talk, or the promise of a sensuous reward on the other end.
Taurus would do well to take a cue from Aries, the sign preceding it. Mars, the ruler of Aries, is all about drive, action, and heat. (If you’re a Taurus, see where Mars is located in your zodiac chart for a clue as to how you can best motivate yourself.)
Taurus is famously routine-obsessed and tends to gravitate toward what they know feels good and comfy. A helpful hint? Remember that while sensuality, rest, and stability are important, it’s nice to spice it up every once in a while. Forcing yourself to go on an adventure or mix up your routine can be really beneficial.
Taurus in sex & relationships:
Since Taurus is ruled by the planet of love herself, Taureans are very interested in merging completely with a partner. They need to feel loved, comforted, and above all stable in a relationship. They're not ones for drama. Translation: this is a sign that mates for life.
Typically, someone with a strong Taurus placement in their chart only commits when they’re totally certain the relationship has staying power. But once they’re in, they’re in it to win it.
Our Taurus friends are romantic: Flowers, fine food, snuggles, and total presence go a long way with this sign. Don’t look at your phone or multitask while on a date with your Taurus love. Entrench yourself in the experience: Taste the food, smell the wine, and let your senses lead the way.
For Taurus, sex and love are forever entwined. They want to feel fully immersed in the bedroom experience. Finally, much like Aries, Taurus can be notoriously uncompromising. Be patient with your Taurus love. Slowly and steadily show them what you need and remember: more harmony, less drama.
Taurus in career & money:
Taurus seeks stability with their career and finances, too. A regular schedule, consistently reliable co-workers, and a healthy work environment are all essential for a Taurus to truly thrive.
Material comforts are typically important to earthy Taureans too, so a steady income is essential for their mental well-being; Less stable jobs like freelancing or independent contracting could make the typical Taurus a bit nervous.
Tactile Taurus would likely be well-suited for a job that's immersed in food, art, architecture, or nature. Taureans also tend to be pragmatic, methodical, and good with money, so they might excel in financial careers.
Working alongside a Taurus can be truly awe-inspiring, as that hardy Taurus energy gets the job done with integrity, strength, and consistency.
In short: Taurus folks make great workers and leaders. Whatever they set their mind to, they’ll do. But again: Don’t rush them!
Taurus compatibility:
There are no absolutes when it comes to astrological compatibility. That being said, Taurus tends to require support, consistency, and love from their relationships—and will offer up the same in return!
They can make it work with anyone who can teach them to compromise and won’t take their stubborn nature too personally. In return, Taurus will teach you to appreciate the simple things in life: A picnic in the park, a day without social media, a yummy breakfast in bed.
Compatible signs:
Generally, the most compatible signs for Taurus friendships and romantic relationships are Scorpio (yes, sometimes opposites do attract), Virgo, and Capricorn (what’s up, earth signs?) and of course, fellow Taureans!
Incompatible signs:
Taurus folks tend to clash with Leos and Aquarians. Leos crave adventure and the spotlight, which can annoy super grounded Taurus. Likewise, Aquarians tend to be a tad too independent and unpredictable for Taurus.
Summary
Taurus is the stable, sensuous fixed earth sign of the zodiac. As such, those born under this sign can teach us to be our most reliable, present, and harmonious selves.
