It's a new year, which means new opportunities to find joy in your life. But did you know that certain things may bring you more happiness than others depending on the astrological placements in your birth chart?

To get the lowdown on finding joy astrology-style, we consulted mbg's resident astrologists, the AstroTwins. According to them, you'll want to look to Venus, the pleasure planet, and Jupiter, the prosperity planet. You can map your chart here, and read on to figure out what the findings mean for you—because who couldn't use more joy, really?