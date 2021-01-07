mindbodygreen

Spirituality
Sarah Regan
January 7, 2021 — 10:05 AM
In 2021, we're focusing on joy. After the year we've had, cultivating and celebrating small moments of happiness as they come has never felt more cathartic, life-affirming, and essential to lasting well-being. In the coming weeks, we're going to laugh, experience new things, and revamp stale aspects of daily life. Come back each day for a new "Resolution Joy" installment, where you'll find inspiration and expert-backed advice, free classes, and—dare we say?—fun activities.

It's a new year, which means new opportunities to find joy in your life. But did you know that certain things may bring you more happiness than others depending on the astrological placements in your birth chart?

To get the lowdown on finding joy astrology-style, we consulted mbg's resident astrologists, the AstroTwins. According to them, you'll want to look to Venus, the pleasure planet, and Jupiter, the prosperity planet. You can map your chart here, and read on to figure out what the findings mean for you—because who couldn't use more joy, really?

Finding joy based on your Venus placement.

As the twins explained to mbg, Venus is all about what you do for pleasure, how you socialize, and your aesthetic taste. It's very sensual and passionate, and also relates to how we approach love and relationships.

Venus in fire signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius)

If your Venus is in a fire sign, the twins say, action and movement will light that fire. "They should have exercise equipment they can grab, on demand streaming workouts—something to move their energy around," they say. In addition to that, anything involving fire can bring you joy, whether that's cooking, lighting candles, or even having a good old-fashioned bonfire out in nature.

Venus in earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn)

"Venus earth signs are very much about their material environment," the twins note. Anything that brightens up your space with things that make you happy will be an instant mood-booster, whether that's houseplants you can tend to, a fancy coffee machine for your morning brew, or a beautiful set of dishes or cookware. "They're sensitive to noise, air, and scent," the twins add, "so a diffuser or air purifier could be really nice, as well as using organic, non-toxic cleaning products."

Venus in air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius)

If your Venus is in an air sign, there's a good chance you're pretty sociable. Things like a good headset or webcam that help you communicate clearly will support your desire to chat and connect, the twins say, as will apps that make your life easier, "allowing you to free up time for socializing and connecting." And lastly, to capture all those precious moments, the twins recommend a good camera, since you may like to post often and connect by sharing.

Venus in water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces)

Venus in a water sign lends a very emotional and sensitive energy to any astrology chart. It's intuitive as well, so a pack of angel card or tarot cards, the twins say, can help brighten your days and get you out of a funk should you slip into one. "Anything affirming that gives you a little lift," they add, such as "music or framed photos of happy memories or people who are unconditionally loving and supportive," will also make you smile.

Finding joy based on your Jupiter placement.

Once you've scoped out Venus, you'll then want to locate Jupiter. "Jupiter shows where you're enthusiastic, maybe have natural luck or abundance, or what you get excited about," the twins explain. It's also where you're willing to take a chance or risk. "Jupiter is where you might get a natural dopamine hit from your chart," they add.

Jupiter in fire signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius)

If your Jupiter is in a fire sign, "you need something to get excited or motivated about—something to champion," the twins note. You probably love new ideas, and anything adventurous, like traveling. Even if you can't timezone-hop at the moment, the twins note you can still connect to your adventurous energy to find joy. For example, make a vision board for your next trip, or display some treasures from past travels. Things like getting out into nature, exercising, and learning new things can also fuel this excitable side of your chart.

Jupiter in earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn)

Earth Jupiter's are all about simplifying and systematizing, the twins say. "They get excited about building things, making money, or starting a home-based business," they add, and "love systems and organizing." Anything you can get behind 100%, like a household project, growing your own food in your garden, or excelling in your business or workspace will give you a sense of abundance and prosperity. Start a new hands-on project, or even organize that chaotic cabinet to get started.

Jupiter in air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius)

When you think air, think communication and information. "Air Jupiter's love new ideas," the twins say. "They're all about the flow of communication, ideas, books... Their luck comes through information." Keep your bookshelf fully stocked, start a running list of documentaries to watch, and seek out great conversations with good listeners you can bounce ideas off of. "They need to read, watch, and learn all the time," the twins add, "and friendship is also very important for them."

Jupiter in water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces)

Water Jupiter's "definitely need to feel emotional connection and flow," the twins tell mbg. "They're very intuitive and very sensual," so things like dance parties, lighting to set a mood, and anything that allows you to connect to your intuitive side will make you feel joyful and at ease. These signs also tend to be strong attractors or manifestors based on their mood, the twins say, so always be sure to mind your baseline needs, like eating enough, staying hydrated, and surrounding yourself with supportive people.

The beauty of many of these options is they're very accessible—and really nothing monumental. Small changes can go a long way, and if there's anything 2020 taught us, it's that finding the little joys can be what makes your average day that much more special.

