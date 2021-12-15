 Skip to content

Our 9 Favorite Tarot Decks Of The Year Are All Kinds Of Mystical

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Tarot Cards, Crystals, and Incense

Image by Hannah Schwob / mindbodygreen

Last updated on December 15, 2021

With roots in European Renaissance, tarot cards have been celebrated for their potent insights on the past, present, and future over centuries. While originally used as lighthearted playing cards, they garnered a more occult following when popularized by French mystics in the 1800s.

Today, people around the world call on tarot and oracle cards, which are less traditional in structure, for everything from divine guidance to lighthearted forecasting of what's to come. While traditional decks are still popular, new crops of cards are starting to appeal to the modern mystic.

Here are nine of our favorite decks of the year:

1. Prisma Visions Tarot Deck

This striking holographic deck includes all the tarot cards you know and love, with the addition of a unique 79th card. Not only is this deck beautiful, but it's a special fifth edition of the Prisma Visions deck—only 15,000 have been printed.

Prisma Visions Tarot Deck ($45)

blue oracle deck cards
Prisma Vision

2. Celestial Bodies Astrology & Numerology Oracle Deck

For the astrology and numerology fans out there, this deck covers both. You can learn about the two modalities as you pull using the accompanying guidebook. There are 83 cards (and a secret bonus card!) and the guidebook is packed with 370 pages of insights.

Celestial Bodies Astrology & Numerology Oracle Deck & Guidebook ($105)

tarot deck with pink cover
Celestial Bodies

3. Nicole Pivirotto Prism Oracle Deck

If there was ever an oracle deck for an avid artist, it would have to be this one. With 45 cards, each in a different hue, this deck encourages self-exploration and draws on color theory, psychology, and magic.

Nicole Pivirotto Prism Oracle Deck ($19.95)

colorful tarot card deck
Prism Oracle

4. Wanderer's Tarot Wyrd Sisters Oracle Deck

If you've been dipping your toes into more witchy practices as of late, this might be the deck for you. The 60 cards in this oracle deck are all about helping you connect deeper to your own magic, with plenty of practical advice through Spell cards, Candle Magick cards, Sigil cards, and Magickal Tool cards.

Wanderer's Tarot Wyrd Sisters Oracle Deck ($50)

tarot deck with white cover
Wyrd Sisters

5. Threads of Fate The Weaver Tarot

This deck is straight-up gorgeous. With matte black cards featuring holographic images of the traditional 78 tarot cards, you can't help but admire its beauty. And, as another cool bonus, all the cards are gender-neutral (i.e. the "Kings" are "Rulers," and "Queens" are "Sovereigns.")

Threads of Fate The Weaver Tarot ($79)

tarot deck with black cover
Threads of Fate

6. Mystic Mondays Crystal Grid Deck

Created by Grace Duong of Mystic Mondays, this deck is all about using the power of crystals to tap into your intuition and supercharge your intentions. You can use it in tandem with traditional tarot decks, draw spreads to gain clarity and guidance, and channel the energy of the specific crystal within the cards.

Mystic Mondays Crystal Grid Deck ($23.40)

tarot deck with black cover
Mystic Mondays

7. True Heart Intuitive Tarot Deck

Next, we have the True Heart Intuitive Tarot Deck. As the name suggests, this deck and its accompanying guidebook are ideal for strengthening intuition and your connection with yourself. Cards aren't given an exact meaning, but rather encourage you to explore the ideas around them. Oh, and the artwork is gorg, too.

True Heart Intuive Tarot Deck ($18.69)

tarot deck with light blue cover
True Heart

8. Shannon Kaiser Unshakable Inner Peace Oracle Cards

In this new deck, happiness expert Shannon Kaiser shares 44 of her favorite mantras for achieving inner peace. (Think: "Forgiveness will set you free" and "Turn your worry into wonder.") Each card comes with an accompanying "divine assignment" that can help you bring its lesson to life.

Shannon Kaiser Unshakable Inner Peace Oracle Cards ($19.49)

tarot deck with pink cover
Shannon Kaiser

9. The Moon Deck

A favorite in the mindbodygreen office, The Moon Deck's stunningly illustrated cards each depict a strong archetype. The accompanying guidebook provides a quick ritual for embodying the themes of each card, making this a great deck to pull from each morning to start the day on a strong and grounded note.

The Moon Deck ($44)

tarot deck with purple cover
The Moon Deck
A card ritual for growth.

Once you find a deck that resonates, you'll be able to use it in countless ways. It can be as basic as pulling a card that answers one of your questions about the day ahead or as intricate as pulling a multi-card spread about your past, present, and future. The beauty of tarot is, it's all about what speaks to you.

Ready to get started? We love this quick ritual from Courtney Alexander of Dust II Onyx that will help you extract the full power of your new cards:

  1. Choose a deck to work with and make sure it's freshly cleansed.
  2. Then, begin with a short meditation. Take a card, sit with it, then imagine being pulled into its world. Allow the messenger to guide you.
  3. Once you receive your message, set an intention with whoever has led you.
  4. Then, burn a candle or create a crystal grid to seal that intention. Most importantly, show your thanks by giving an offering of your choice.
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

