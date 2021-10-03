A 60-Second Numerology Quiz To Find Your Life Path

Numerology has roots in the divine arts, and some ancient civilizations are believed to have used it for centuries. Today, we are finally coming full circle and starting to capitalize on this valuable ancient wisdom of the past. Western numerology—created by Greek mystic and mathematician Pythagoras over 2,500 years ago—is the most popular system used around the world today. Other numerology systems include Kabbalistic, Chinese, Tamil/Indian, and Chaldean, which date back even further.