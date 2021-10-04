How To Use Numerology To Reveal Your Life Path (In 60 Seconds Or Less)

Your life path number is the most important number in numerology, and it can reveal your soul mission and life purpose, explains numerologist and author of You Are Cosmic Code, Kaitlyn Kaerhart.

"This number will help you understand why you came here and what you are here to do," she notes, adding that it not only speaks to your strengths and talents, but also the challenges you'll face in life.

According to numerologist Michelle Buchanan, numerology is based on the idea that every number (and letter) has its own unique energetic vibration. "Numerology studies the way these vibrations influence the story of your life and personality," she previously wrote for mbg. So when you figure out your life path number, she adds, "you can start to uncover your destiny and the life lessons you will face along the way."